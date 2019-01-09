Newly engaged? The 2019 Tucson Bridal Expo is a one-stop shop for planning your big day.
The event, on Sunday, Jan. 13, is from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at El Conquistador Tucson, 10000 N. Oracle Road.
More than 100 vendors will be on hand, specializing in catering, cakes, beauty, floral, venues, photography, rentals, music and more.
There will also be fashion shows, samples and giveaways.
The Tucson Bridal Expo, hosted by the Arizona Daily Star, is in its 29th year, with an attendance last year of more than 2,100 people.
Admission is free, but tickets are required. For more information, visit tucsonbridalexpo.com