Tips for researching your family

If you are interested in researching your family tree, it's difficult to know where to start. You might find a history buff in your family who is already doing more advanced research, but here are some tips:

Talk to family members ─ especially the older ones ─ and ask about the relatives who went before. Get the old family stories recorded before it's too late.

Never throw away an old diary. Even if you don't want to reveal a once-young girl's private thoughts to the world, references to family members are important clues.

Find out who has the family Bible, if there is one. Maybe names haven't been added in a while, but earlier generations often kept this record and this can give you more information for your search.

While you should record everyone's stories while you can, when researching a family tree, start with one branch of the family and save the other stories for later. Researching too many family branches at once gets confusing.

If your family name is unusual, search for it online. In this case, it's helpful to know some first names and perhaps the state where the family first settled if you are descended from immigrants. This is one reason you should talk to older family members — they will remember this information.

Find out where people are buried. findagrave.com is an excellent resource for this. Enter a name and you'll get a list of possibilities. If you know the state where that person might be buried or the year he or she died, that will help narrow the search. Often the results tell you about other family members as well and you may even get a photo of the grave marker or tombstone.

Helpful websites: