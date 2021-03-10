Organic matter and fertilizers: Strategies for the desert garden

These products are created artificially through various chemical processes and are sold in forms which are readily available to plants, i.e. they don’t require processing by the soil microbes. The advantage is that they act quickly and can be applied to farming fields in much smaller quantities than organic matter to give the same amount of nutrients.

However, because they were designed for use on large monocrop farms, inorganic fertilizers have a considerable set of disadvantages for small gardens which usually do not outweigh their benefits. For one thing, their production requires the use of fossil fuels. They are water-soluble, which means they run off with rain or watering and pollute our rivers and washes. They have a very quick turnover and need to be used frequently. They also add salts to the soil, which stresses and may even kill the microbes. It is easy to “overdose” your plants, resulting in possible death of the plant. Finally, they are used indiscriminately by many gardeners who perceive a problem but do not do the soil testing required to diagnose a nutrient problem. This can cause further issues with your soil and plants.