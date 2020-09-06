Our fear of the outsider and the gospel
In the book "The One Thing You Need to Know," Marcus Buckingham condenses our universal human fears to five.
One fear can be described as our fear of the “outsider.” Every culture and sub-culture distinguishes between insiders and outsiders because it makes us feel safe. We fear those who are different and even blame them for what’s wrong with society.
Republicans blame Democrats and vice-versa. Progressives fear conservatives, who also fear them. We suspect illegal immigrants, nonbelievers, LGBTQ+, whites, minorities, Muslims, or the wealthy. Everyone can answer this question: _________ threatens our way of life. You may answer it differently than I do, but I bet you have a quick answer to that question.
In short, we tend to be ruled by fear rather than compassion.
Jesus challenges our fear in the “Parable of the Good Samaritan” (Luke 10:25-37). A religious leader asked Jesus to define “neighbor” so he could limit whom he loved. Jesus responded with the story of an anonymous, unidentifiable person who was robbed, beaten, and left for dead. Two highly esteemed religious leaders refused to stop and help. Perhaps they feared a dangerous trap or an expensive hassle.
But a Samaritan showed compassion on the victim at great personal cost, including the risk of contagion, his money, a delay of his journey, and a chance of extortion (from an inn-keeper whom he basically offered his credit card). The Samaritan owed this person nothing but treated him as a member of his family. When Jesus asked the Jewish religious leader to name the person who acted neighborly, the man replied, “the one who had mercy” (10:37). He couldn’t even say “the Samaritan” because Jewish people in the first century hated Samaritans. They were the ultimate outsider and the bane of Israel.
Jesus changed the question from “Whom can I avoid?” to “What does love look like?” He went straight to the heart by making a Samaritan the hero of his story because to first century Jews, there’s no such thing as a “good” Samaritan. For those who take Jesus seriously, the message is clear: Loving our neighbor requires us to redefine “neighbor.” Our neighbor includes the outsider — the one who threatens our way of life — who’s in need.
The Gospel requires that compassion — rather than fear — rule our hearts. We're to conquer our fear of the outsider by loving outsiders when they hate us, being kind when they’re unkind, and treating them as insiders. That’s radical.
In a speech Abraham Lincoln gave during the Civil War, he described Southerners as mistaken human beings. A woman challenged the president and claimed they should be destroyed. Lincoln replied, “Why, madam, do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” Indeed.
What would it look like if your compassion knew no boundaries? What if you considered anyone in need as your potential friend? What if you treated outsiders the same way you treat insiders? It might help change the broken world we’ve inherited.
