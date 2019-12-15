I try to keep informed about what is going on in medicine and health care today even though I no longer practice. But I sure get discouraged sometimes.
Let me explain. I am grateful I have lived to enter advanced old age because I realize how much I would have missed over the last two decades. A grandson for example, plus many wonderful concerts and sunsets.
As I have said before, longevity depends on three things we have no control over. The genes we inherit from our parents; money our parents earned to keep us fed, immunized and healthy and ensure we were educated; and luck.
But people DO have control over the way they choose to live, what they put in their mouths or inhale, and whether they accept both the importance and practice of prevention for themselves and others. Pediatrics Today Smart Brief online is a quick way to keep up with the latest developments. Yesterday, I felt really down after reading the first two entries. They both alluded to disdain for preventing diseases that has scientific validity and widespread coverage in the media for those who do not read scientific journals.
First downer: According to the World Health Organization, the number of measles cases reported in the world has gone up almost 2 million cases to over 9.7 million with over 142,000 deaths. Most of these cases and deaths were in impoverished areas where the vaccine is scarce or not available. Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in the year 2000. But sadly in 2019, the U.S. has witnessed the greatest number of cases since 1992. Measles spread and cause outbreaks in U.S. communities where groups of people are unvaccinated because parents do not believe in vaccination.
With air travel from parts of the world where measles is endemic, all unvaccinated children are at risk. Today’s downer: According to JAMA Pediatrics, less than 42% of children received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine during clinical visits before traveling overseas. Why? Clinical decision and parental refusal were the most common reasons.
The real danger is not catching measles as most children get over it after a week or so of misery. The danger is in the complications of measles that require hospitalization and can be fatal.
When I traveled to East Africa with a group of pediatricians, we visited a children’s hospital when Nairobi was in the throes of a measles epidemic. In disbelief we watched several sheeted babies and children who died from measles being carried off the wards.
Later, one of the African pediatricians asked if I could send him a single pre-filled syringe the vaccine came in. I said it would not be usable because it needed reliable refrigeration en route. His answer: “I know. I just want to see what it looks like as we may not have it here for many years.” I sent it with a heavy heart and the recognition that millions of children are born into countries where medical services are lacking. The doctor thanked me and sent a picture of the syringe he had affixed to his office wall.
Another disappointment came from reading a CDC report that stated one in three high-school students, 4.7 million teens, had used a tobacco product during the past 30 days. Vaping e-cigarettes has been the product of choice for the sixth straight year. Nicotine is one of the five most addictive substances known.
We have long known that tobacco causes 90% of lung cancers but Big Tobacco’s products are still on the market. How can one prevent this terrible disease? Easy: Do not smoke or vape.
My third disappointment was more personal. A woman I know told me she was not letting her child get a flu shot this year. He had one last year and she did not intend to give him a shot every year because she felt that would be harmful to her child’s immune system. This is her feeling.
These are the facts: We are having a pretty big flu year and children have been hit hard. Young children have the second-highest hospitalization rate, second only to us oldies.
Feelings vs. facts. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not to their own facts,” said Daniel Moynihan, four-term senator and a great wordsmith.
“I don’t believe in flu shots” is an opinion, a personal belief, a feeling. Everyone is entitled to express their opinions or feelings.
Where do our feelings come from? From our life experiences and the information that we get from school, books, friends, the media and the internet.
What is a fact? An easy definition is a thing that is known or proved to be true. A scientific fact is an objective and verifiable observation. It is a scientific fact that immunizations prevent disease and save lives. How did this become a scientific fact? Many years of scientific hypotheses, carefully designed experiments to verify the hypotheses, and careful collection of annual reports from health departments on usage and safety. Measles is a very effective vaccine that protects children because the virus is stable.
I cannot make you feel the same way I do about the facts. But I can tell you if your child comes down with flu, stay the hell away from me and other old folks. The flu can kill us and I am enjoying advanced old age!