Tapping into the ways moms enrich our lives

One of my fondest memories as a young teen was spending a leisurely Saturday afternoon with my best friend, my mother, having lunch out and then window shopping along the avenue.

Although practically everything I buy today is resale, I still find it very relaxing, even inspiring, to browse in boutiques, and attend craft festivals, admiring beautiful, wearable art, especially if it’s handmade.

She also believed that if a person’s hair looked good and shoes were shined, they could get by with a lot in between. Mom would be pleased to know that since I always wear a hat to avoid those wicked rays of the Tucson sun, I never have a bad hair day.

My mother had other interests that ignited a certain spark and continue to enhance my life: classical music, attending live theatre performances, the list goes on.

Yet, we were by no means clones. Mom was an excellent cook. (I not only can’t boil water, I actually wind up burning it.) Hobbies of bridge and golf never did take with me. My brain has a mind of its own and prefers to focus on things it loves.

My mother often quoted a line from Robert Louis Stevenson: “The world is so full of a number of things, I’m sure we should all be as happy as kings.” Thank you, Mom, for introducing me to so many things to love in this world.

Barbara Russek is a local freelance writer. She would love to hear about some of the wonderful ways your mother touches or touched your life. Email her at Babette2@comcast.net