With Mother's Day approaching, we'd like to know: What's the best single piece of advice your mother or a mother figure has ever given you?
Chances are you had to be an adult before you could appreciate mom's wisdom, but once grown, many of us will run to our mother's when we need help. So let us know what she told you in 50 words or less. We'll print as many as possible. We'd also like a photo of mom to accompany that advice.
If someone other than your mother was a mother figure to you ─ even if it's your dad ─ that works, too.
Go to tucson.com/AdviceFromMom where you'll find a submission form, select "family" as the topic. You can upload a photo there as well.
If you have any problems with the form, email Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com. Stories will not be accepted by phone.