Tomorrow morning, look at the pre-dawn sky starting around 5:00 am. Mercury is at its greatest western elongation (distance from the Sun) and will be 8 degrees above the eastern horizon. This is the best chance to view Mercury for a while.
The only meteor showers I typically write about are the Perseids in August, the Leonids in November, and the Geminids in December as they generally are the most consistent showers with the largest number of bright meteors from year to year. There are many other meteor showers which, in general, are not as good as these three. This year the Perseids will have their peak on the night of Monday, Aug. 12, and the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 3 1. Unfortunately, the moon will be nearly full then considerably dimming the show.
Since the best of the Perseids are quite bright, there is still hope for good viewing, monsoons permitting. I recommend you set up your lawn chair for meteor viewing around 3:00 am Tuesday morning. Face toward the northeast so the moon will be to your back as it gets low in the southwest. Have bug repellent and some hot chocolate or coffee to enjoy as well as having a pair of binoculars handy. You won’t need them for the meteors, but it is always fun to look around the sky with binoculars every once in a while as you are enjoying the celestial show.