Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Ravioli

ID No.: A762222

Age: 8 years

Story: Ravioli is a sweet boy who enjoys napping and short walks. He’s house trained and uses a dog door, he’s non-reactive to other dogs, and he’s a true gentleman when left alone all day. He’s currently in foster care and has received an excellent report card! Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov for more information.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Mac

ID No.: A756685

Age: 3 years

Story: Mac is a very sweet boy who enjoys snuggles and scritches. He’s housebroken, crate-trained, and loves playing with toys. Mac enjoys going for walks, thinks treats are tasty and is excellent at giving you his paw. He loves to go to a play yard and run and chase with his roommate. He plays very appropriately with the two ladies he’s shared a kennel with, and he loves to interact with his volunteer friends. Mac would love to meet any resident dogs before heading off to a new home.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Star

ID No.: A762986

Age: 10 years

Story: Star is a shy but very curious girl. She loves to watch everything happening around her in the world, especially when it comes to food — she really likes food! Star has lived with her kitty friends and loves them.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Dodge

Age: 7 years

Story: This beautiful panther is looking for a home where he can be the only pet. Dodge was adopted as a kitten but didn’t get along with the small dog that came to the house after he did; so he returned to the shelter. Dodge is a big boy who would do best in a calm house with one or two adults, no small children. He is sweet, affectionate and likes to follow people around rubbing on their legs and will curl up on a lap.

Fee: $99, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots

Lady

ID No: 913072

Age: 6 years

Story: Lady truly lives up to her name. She is sweet, poised, and calm as can be. There’s no rush to get to know this special girl, she wants to build a strong bond with you over time.

Fee: $50

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Kadee

Age: 1 year

Story: Kadee is a very sweet girl, she is the perfect medium size, who loves outdoor activities and her snuggle time.

Fee: $180, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Carmen

Age: 2 years

Story: Carmen is a stunning young girl who social and affectionate.

Fee: $99, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana

Elora

Age: 1½ years

Story: This adorable girl came to us when her rescuer found out that she was FeLV+, and they knew we could find her a family of her very own. She’s playful, affection and loves attention. She does have some corneal scarring from an injury that happened before she came to The Hermitage, but it doesn’t slow her down at all. She gets along with cats ok, and her rescuer told us that so also gets along with dogs. So, with a proper introduction, she could be your dog’s new best friend. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.

Fee: $50

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

McCall

Age: 11 months

Story: McCall is a beautiful tabby. She is a loving playmate. When she came to Paws Patrol as a kitten she was very frightened. With patience and kindness from her foster mom and dad, McCall has blossomed into an affectionate kitty. She adores being around her foster family. McCall loves when her foster mom pets and she will let her do so for hours if she could. McCall will sit on her foster mom’s lap but isn’t too happy when she’s being picked up. She would do well in another household with a cat or two to play with or even up for a nice dog. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $65. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment

Colleen

Age: 3 months

Story: Colleen was found with her brother several weeks ago but no one came to claim them. She is a typical puppy — energetic and playful. She is just waiting for a patient and loving person to adopt and train her to be a beloved member of their family.

Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

