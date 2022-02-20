Adopted: Rosie and Rhonda from Pima Animal Care Center, Gidget, Canelo and Santos from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Tony
ID No.: A765611
Age: 3 years
Story: Tony is a survivor. This handsome young boy came to PACC unable to use his hind legs. Since he’s been here, he’s gotten a wheelchair of his very own, and you can see him popping wheelies all around the shelter with his volunteer friends. He loves to go for walks. As a fun treat, some of the volunteers take him for a walk around The Loop — he loves to people-watch. Tony is a very good boy who would make a great walking or running partner. Tony is available for foster or adoption.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Max
ID No.: A761194
Age: 1 year
Story: Max is an extremely affectionate pup who loves to snuggle and get his ears scratched. He’s a super smart guy — he does a perfect sit, and watch me, and walks well on a leash. Max enjoys his time outdoors and would make a great hiking or running partner. In PACC playgroup, Max was tolerant of other dogs greeting him, but sought out the handler in the yard for comfort.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Ringo
ID No.: A768686
Age: 3 years
Story: Ringo has been nothing but amazing during her time at PACC. She is such a sweetheart and has a lot of love to give. Ringo is looking for a home to give her all the love. She’s friendly and sweet, has a beautiful purr, and loves to sleep on her plush bed. Ringo is available for foster or adoption.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Lobo and Echo
Age: 4 years and 7 years
Story: Best friends come in all sizes. Echo is a 7 year old female terrier mix and Lobo, a 4 year old male shepherd are a bonded pair to be adopted together since their owner passed away. They are gentle walkers who love to cuddle up together. They are cat friendly too.
Fee: $200 for both, neutered/spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Tatiana
Age: 1 year
Story: Tatiana is a sweet girl who has a heart on her nose.
Fee: $99, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Pork Chop
ID No.: 832393
Age: 7 years
Story: Pork Chop has an appreciation for all things chewy and delicious. This treat motivated boy will always be glad to show off, including signature tricks like sit pretty and wave, to get a taste of something delicious. Though he adores his human companions, Pork Chop doesn’t always see eye to eye with fellow pups – maybe because he’s a bit lower to the ground. Please bring any potential doggy siblings in to meet Pork Chop before they go home together.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Rapunzel
ID No.: 896115
Age: 6 years
Story: Rapunzel is an adorable medium hair who loves having her fur brushed to perfection.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Sugar
Age: 2 years
Story: Sugar is a sweet and friendly American Bulldog that needs to be your only pet. She is well behaved, walks well on leash, and will use the doggie door, if you have one. She knows sit and wait commands and likes to play with her ball. She loves attention.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Stacatto
Age: 7 years
Story: while she can often be found meandering on the catwalks, and climbing, Stacatto also loves to chirp as she follows humans around, keeping an eye on them, and making sure they’re supervised properly. She loves ear scratchies, and teats, and is super social.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 520-571-7839
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Poppi
Age: 1 year
Story: Poppi is a handsome tuxedo cat that used to live outside. He is currently in a foster home and really likes humans. When Poppi came to Paws Patrol, he had a little limp. This doesn’t seem to bother him. He is very active and is able to run and jump like most cats his age. The vet gave Poppi a clean bill of health even though he tested positive for FIV. This is something that will most likely never cause him issues and it’s hard to give to another cat. Poppi really likes the companionship of other cats, especially those in his foster home. They take turns chasing each other. Poppi is even playing with toys now. He will talk up a storm and loves to be petted—Poppi is a character and likes to roll on the floor and show you his furry belly. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $30 for Poppi. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call