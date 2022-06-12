Pets for adoption

Adopted: Benjamin and Jackie from Pima Animal Care Center, Tucker from Pawsitively Cats, Sienna, Skylar, Veer, Teddy, Timber and Felix from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Onyx

ID No.: A769766

Age: 5 years

Story: Onyx has the perfect friendly and happy-go-lucky personality. He loves to sniff and check out all the grassy areas in the park. He loves to carry a toy or bone around with him when he’s in his kennel but gets serious when it’s time for a walk. Onyx is no slouch in the brains department either — this boy sits nicely for treats, walks well with a loose leash and is very polite both in and out of his kennel.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Cinderella

ID No.: A774429

Age: 5 years

Story: Cinderella is a friendly, gentle, and easygoing gal who enjoys her time away from her kennel. She loves to stretch her legs and smell all the smells while out on her walk. She has a soft mouth and takes treats gently, and she happily accepts all the affection you’re willing to share. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Cinderella was social, tolerant and playful. She would like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to ensure it’s a good fit.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Wolfbane

ID No.: A747093

Age: 4 years

Story: Wolfbane is quite the character. He loves toys and chasing after a laser light. We think he may be hard of hearing, but Wolfsbane doesn’t seem to care. He’s an independent little guy who is food motivated. He loves to be near his humans, but he isn’t into the mushy love snuggle stuff. Wolfbane hails from a home with too many cats, so we think he may appreciate being adopted to a home with another feline companion.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Seiko

Age: 3 years

Story: Seiko is a handsome yellow Lab mix that is crate trained and knows commands sit, come, down and wait. He is friendly and exuberant and (usually) takes direction well.

Fee: $85; includes neuter, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Jason

Age: 9 months

Story: Jason loves being petted and scratched. He will reach his little paws out of the kennel to get attention whenever a human passes by. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $65. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment

Chinook

Age: 3 years

Story: This pretty girl came to us from a different shelter in hopes of finding her forever family. She gets along with her kitty-room mates, and likes snoozing in the sunny spots, playing with toys and generally doing fun cat things. She is very sweet and affectionate, and loves treats. She is FeLV+, but quite healthy (ask us about it).

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 520-571-7839

Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Jesse and Walter

Age: 6 years

Story: Jesse and Walter are a bonded pair that must be adopted together.

Fee: $90, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Garfield and Odysseus

ID No.: 911053 & 912635

Age: 1 year and 3 years

Story: Garfield and Odysseus are a bonded pair that must be adopted together. Both of these gentle boys grew up on the streets of Tucson as community cats, but it is clear that they much prefer indoor living. Garfield likes to follow Odysseus’s lead. The two can often be found cozied up in comfy hammocks. However, Odysseus will happily come up to anyone willing to give him pets. Garfield prefers to explore on his own time, especially when there are interesting toys scattered about.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Riggs

Age: 1 year

Story: Riggs is a beautiful Labrador mix with a soft, fluffy coat. He is friendly, smart, eager-to-please, housebroken, crate-trained, okay with dog-savvy cats and good with older children. Riggs wants a family with an active lifestyle who will continue his training. He will make a great running partner and loves playing chase. Another resident dog in the home would be welcome.

Fee: $365, includes vaccinations, neuter, microchip

Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR), 520-554-0911, www.solraz.org

Meet: By appointment

Lewis

Age: 1 year

Story: Lewis was born to a feral mama on the porch of a nice couple who took him in so he wouldn’t grow up feral too. He is pretty timid, but likes to sit on a lap and play with toys. He likes other cats and people who are calm and quiet.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

