Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Story: Amber will sleep on your bed, rub your legs, and will talk to you when you scratch her ears, but she’s not really into laps. She has a lovely dilute calico coat and golden eyes and likes toys and meeting new people.

Story: Zeus is the most handsome cat you will ever meet. Him and his bonded partner Zippy will pose for the camera. They are always side-by-side and like to snuggle together. They both came to Paws Patrol a few years ago. Both like to stay up above and around you and just out of reach. They are a little elusive and may not be lap cats, however they are the best behaved cats. They enjoy playing with toys and love to eat. They get along with other cats. Adoption qualifications required.