Adopted: Astro and Noodle from Pima Animal care center, Morphle and Clawdious were adopted together and Scooby from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Cali K and Ari from Paws Patrol.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Jake
ID No.: A644173
Age: 5 years
Story: Jake is the kind of dog who will love you with his whole heart. This handsome guy can sit, down, and paw. He's housebroken and non-destructive when left alone. He loves his toys and never destroys them. He loves to play catch and tug too. Jake is low energy and walks nicely on a leash.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Blue and Domino
ID No.: A746665 and A746661
Age: 3 years
Story: Blue and Domino are the best of friends looking for a home together. This bonded pair have done great with kiddos as young as five years old. They're very sweet, loving dogs who are very obedient and housebroken. They both love to go for walks and are completely crate trained. Blue and Domino enjoy their chew toys and share perfectly together. They're currently in foster care and would love the opportunity to meet you. Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to schedule a time to meet Blue and Domino.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Ginger Boy
ID No.: A684130
Age: 14 years
Story: Ginger Boy is a sweet senior looking for a retirement home where he can take his beauty naps throughout the day. This floof asks for attention with a paw pat and enjoys full-body pets. He prefers fresh water straight from the tap and will sit patiently at the sink until you turn it on for him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Amber
Age: 11 years
Story: Amber will sleep on your bed, rub your legs, and will talk to you when you scratch her ears, but she’s not really into laps. She has a lovely dilute calico coat and golden eyes and likes toys and meeting new people.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Zeus and Zippy
Age: 5 years
Story: Zeus is the most handsome cat you will ever meet. Him and his bonded partner Zippy will pose for the camera. They are always side-by-side and like to snuggle together. They both came to Paws Patrol a few years ago. Both like to stay up above and around you and just out of reach. They are a little elusive and may not be lap cats, however they are the best behaved cats. They enjoy playing with toys and love to eat. They get along with other cats. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $60 for both. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Rum
Age: 9 years
Story: This big boy came to us when someone found him and brought him to us so we could find him a family. Although he was adopted, things didn’t work out and so he’s back with us. He’s a curious boy, who likes to watch the goings on, and loves snoozing in the sunshine. He is still settling into the shelter, so can be cautious on first meeting—but he loves ear scratchies.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 520-571-7839
Sir Munchalot
ID No.: 865062
Age: 3 years
Story: This distinguished young gentleman is just adorable as his official title implies. Sir Munchalot appreciates all things snuggly and cozy, and he can’t wait to rule over a cozy nook in your home.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Bo
ID No.: 910432
Age: 1 year
Story: If you haven’t heard of Catahoula Leapard Dogs yet, you are in for a huge treat. Bo is a handsome young pup with the breed’s signature spots. He is very enthusiastic and adores playtime. He would do well in a variety of homes, but any potential doggy siblings should come in and meet him before it becomes official.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Molly
Age: 10 years
Story: Molly is a super sweet kitty. She was adopted from us as a kitten, but was recently abandoned in Oregon. We went and got her; now she is ready to find her real forever home. Molly loves people but not other cats. She will be happiest as your only pet. To adopt please complete our online application found at Pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Aster
Age: 1 year
Story: Aster is a beautiful young border collie/heeler mix. Very gentle and loves her walks.
Fee: $180, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-5 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616