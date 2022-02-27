Pets for adoption

Story: Boo is a sweet little lady who recently spent time in a foster home - Boo was an excellent house guest. She's the biggest little snuggle bug you've ever met and loves being around her people. Boo is the kind of dog that would be a fellow couch potato if you let her. Boo's second favorite activity is showering you with endless kisses. On car rides, she's been fantastic and will curl up and take a nap without issue. She's bright and enjoys being challenged with food puzzles or learning little tricks for treats. Boo is housetrained, does well on a leash, knows the word crate and will go in when asked, responds very well to her name, and knows sit, come, and wait.