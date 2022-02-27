Pets for adoption

Adopted: Archibald and Chango from Pima Animal Care Center, BabyDoll and Bella Mae from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Sugar from The Animal League of Green Valley.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Rambo
ID No.: A757528
Age: 2 years
Story: Rambo is a big boy, weighing in at about 80 lbs., he's a big softy, though. Rambo is a perfect gentleman, so very friendly, and loves to be loved. If you see him out and about on his walks, don't be surprised if he's carrying around his toy in his mouth. He walks very well on a leash and really enjoys it, yet he's happy to sit with you and watch the world go by.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Boo
ID No.: A752197
Age: 4 years
Story: Boo is a sweet little lady who recently spent time in a foster home - Boo was an excellent house guest. She's the biggest little snuggle bug you've ever met and loves being around her people. Boo is the kind of dog that would be a fellow couch potato if you let her. Boo's second favorite activity is showering you with endless kisses. On car rides, she's been fantastic and will curl up and take a nap without issue. She's bright and enjoys being challenged with food puzzles or learning little tricks for treats. Boo is housetrained, does well on a leash, knows the word crate and will go in when asked, responds very well to her name, and knows sit, come, and wait.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Bear
ID No.: A769251
Age: 10 years
Story: Bear is a sweet senior looking to find a retirement home where he can get all the love and his fair share of yummy food throughout the day. Bear is all about getting belly rubs! If you have some tasty treats, he'll take them too! He looks forward to snoozing when his heart desires and then being able to look out the window and chat with the birds.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Lobo and Echo
Age: 4 years and 7 years
Story: Lobo and Echo are best friends. Echo is a 7 year old female terrier mix and Lobo, 4 year old male shepherd are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together since their owner passed away. They are gentle walkers who love to cuddle up together. They are cat friendly too. Approved adoption application required.
Fee: $200 for both, neutered/spayed, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Jasmine
Age: 6 years
Story: Jasmine is a gorgeous and affectionate young girl who is very petite.
Fee: $90, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Dayne
Age: 10 years
Story: This precious girl came to us from another rescue when her caretaker went into hospice care. She has had a tough life, but she’s a sweet girl. She had a partial amputation of her right-hind leg but doesn’t let it slow her down. She’s a quiet girl, and so we’re hoping she can find a lovely retirement home with snuggly humans and sunny snoozing spots. If you want a companion kitty of the unassuming sort, come meet this lovely lady.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 520-571-7839
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Cali K
Age: 4 months
Story: Cali K is so beautiful. She is one of 10 tiny newborn kittens found in a cardboard box that was dumped in a wash near Amado. Luckily, all the kittens cried really loud until someone found them and brought them to Paws Patrol. Cali K has grown into a smart, independent girl who enjoys playing and climbing. Better keep an eye on her as she is always up to mischief. She would like to go home with you, especially if it was with one of her litter mates. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $65. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520)207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org. Meet: by appointment, give us a call.
Gizmo
Age: 9 years.
Story: Gizmo is a quiet, laid-back, loving lady who likes gentle treatment. She will talk to you if you tell her how lovely she is. She likes to be brushed in a limited way. She would be best in a quiet home with no dogs or children.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Lexi
ID No.: 727723
Age: 9 years
Story: Lexi is a sweet girl with an outgoing personality. She’ll greet you with a charming meow before taking off to explore. Somewhere in-between a lap cat and an adventurer, this senior still has a ton of pep in her step.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Bessie
ID No.: 902466
Age: 5 years
Story: Bessie is a true charmer. She enchants everyone she meets with her gentle attitude and friendly demeanor. She walks sweetly with volunteers on their daily strolls and is very polite when meeting new human friends.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus