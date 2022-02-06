Pets for adoption

Age: 3 years

Story: Suzy has gotten along with kids and cats but not so much with other dogs. She is well behaved and walks well on leash. She knows sit and awaits commands and likes to play fetch with her ball. She enjoys cuddles and snuggles.

Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Mercedes and Pita

Age: 4 months

Story: Mercedes is a Calico with long hair, Pita is an orange/red tabby with medium hair. These two are bonded and need to be adopted together. Mercedes is pretty timid and skittish but her brother, Pita who plays from morning till night helps build her confidence. Mercedes will need a home with humans who are very patient. With time and lots of love, we believe she will become an affectionate, loyal kitty. Adoption qualifications required.