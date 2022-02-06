Adopted: Velcro and Aretha from Pima Animal Care Center, Desi and Roxie from Pawsitively Cats, Grasshopper, Rocket, Nikita, Biscuit, Button, Cremini and Dimple from Paws Patrol, Angel and Sierra from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Brody
ID No.: A758824
Age: 8 years
Story: Brody is a sweet senior with some pep in his step. This frosty-faced guy was housebroken in his prior home and slept near his person at night. He’s very loving and will sit at your feet while you work. He loves his walks and enjoys having a routine. Brody has been friendly and happy when meeting new people friends. He’s hanging out in an office at PACC (because he’s that great of a dog!).
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Rocky
ID No.: A710162
Age: 7 years
Story: Rocky is an absolute dream to walk, and he loves taking in the sights, sounds, and smells while he’s out and about. He’s very easy going, and his attitude is super sweet and loving. In PACC playgroup, Rocky appropriately greeted the other dogs and mostly did his own thing. He quickly became a volunteer favorite, touching their hearts with his soulful eyes and gentle nature.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Nevea
ID No.: A764013
Age: 2 years
Story: Nevea is a beautiful young lady who didn’t know what to make of the shelter when she first arrived. It didn’t take long for her to settle in and show us her lovely personality. Nevea is playful, affectionate, and happy. She goes to playgroup regularly and is social and playful with the other dogs and also shares her kennel nicely with a pal.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Mamba
ID No.: 906047
Age: 9 months
Story: Mamba is a sweetheart through and through. She plays well with other dogs, and would love to meet any potential doggy siblings before they go home together.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Nebula
ID No.: 911713
Age: 7 months
Story: Nebula is a blind kitty with an out-of-this-world personality. She is super sweet and affectionate. When she isn’t giving out a ton of love, you can find her exploring her surroundings with her paws and searching for comfy cardboard boxes!
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Suzy
Age: 3 years
Story: Suzy has gotten along with kids and cats but not so much with other dogs. She is well behaved and walks well on leash. She knows sit and awaits commands and likes to play fetch with her ball. She enjoys cuddles and snuggles.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Mercedes and Pita
Age: 4 months
Story: Mercedes is a Calico with long hair, Pita is an orange/red tabby with medium hair. These two are bonded and need to be adopted together. Mercedes is pretty timid and skittish but her brother, Pita who plays from morning till night helps build her confidence. Mercedes will need a home with humans who are very patient. With time and lots of love, we believe she will become an affectionate, loyal kitty. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $100 for bonded pair Mercedes and Pita. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Maize
Age: 3½ months
Story: Puppy energy in a sweet Valentine package. Maize is the perfect hiking or running buddy.
Fee: $200, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Morphle and Clawdious
Age: 5 months
Story: Morphle and Clawdious are adorable little boys who will keep you entertained with their playfulness.
Fee: $140 each (discount for the bonded pair). Neutered, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Molly
Age: 10 years
Story: Molly is a super sweet kitty. She was adopted from us as a kitten, but was recently abandoned in Oregon. We went and got her; now she is ready to find her real forever home. Molly loves people but not other cats. She will be happiest as your only pet. To adopt please complete the online application at Pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org