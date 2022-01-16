Pets for adoption

Story: Sparky is a handsome little firecracker who came to PACC as a stray and is ready to bring that missing spark to your life! This handsome boy is playful, silly, and loves to take a dip in the doggy pool. Sparky was playful when meeting other dogs in playgroup, but would still like to meet any resident dogs before moving in together to make sure it's a good fit.

Story: Frida is a gentle, tender, quiet gal who is downright perfect. She's the type of dog that is so easy you just know the minute you meet her that everything about her will be enjoyable and comfortable. She's simple to leash up, walks great on a leash, meets new people easily, and is well-mannered, friendly, and mellow. She's housebroken, likes to get her beauty sleep, and does fine with dogs and cats. Frida really enjoys being with people and seeks love, praise and affection. She also appreciates soft treats and knows how to sit for them and takes them very gently.