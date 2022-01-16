Pets for adoption

Adopted: Pepper from Pawsitively Cats, Luna and Simon from Pima Animal Care Center, Sophia, Princess, Black Beauty, Phoebe and Highway from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Fallon from Paws Patrol Cats.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Gabe
ID No.: A749792
Age: 1 year, 6 months
Story: Gabe is a beautiful pup who is cuddly, has a silky soft coat, and loves being pet. This extra-sweet boy spent a bit of time in PACC's decompression program for shy and fearful dogs, and while he's graduated magna dog laude, he would love to continue building his confidence in his future home. Gabe can be a little nervous at first, but he comes around quickly (treats help!). Gabe has shared his kennel with a friend, which he really enjoyed, so we feel he would love to find a new pal (dog or human) to keep him company.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Sparky
ID No.: A764003
Age: 3 years
Story: Sparky is a handsome little firecracker who came to PACC as a stray and is ready to bring that missing spark to your life! This handsome boy is playful, silly, and loves to take a dip in the doggy pool. Sparky was playful when meeting other dogs in playgroup, but would still like to meet any resident dogs before moving in together to make sure it's a good fit.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Frida
ID No.: A764291
Age: 10 years
Story: Frida is a gentle, tender, quiet gal who is downright perfect. She's the type of dog that is so easy you just know the minute you meet her that everything about her will be enjoyable and comfortable. She's simple to leash up, walks great on a leash, meets new people easily, and is well-mannered, friendly, and mellow. She's housebroken, likes to get her beauty sleep, and does fine with dogs and cats. Frida really enjoys being with people and seeks love, praise and affection. She also appreciates soft treats and knows how to sit for them and takes them very gently.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Selina
ID No.: 910678
Age: 2 years
Story: Selina is a sleek and stunning black cat. She loves to curl up in the sun for nice long naps.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Belle
Age: 15 years
Story: Although Belle has lived with kids and a dog, she’s a bit shy with strangers. She would prefer sharing the love in a quiet home with just one person this time.
Fee: $45, includes Vet Care Support for Life, spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mind Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Button and Cremini
Age: 3 months
Story: Button is a sweet, kind and an exceptional little boy. He has a twin brother named Cremini. Button loves to play, eat and nap with his siblings. Cremini is a happy and energetic kitten. Button and Cremini would really love having another kitten in their future forever home. Both boys will be available for adoption after January 27. Adoption fees will change starting Feb. 1. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for one or $65 for both. Starting Feb. 1, adoption prices will change: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment
Rosie O’Donnell
Age: 8 months
Story: This adorable girl is sweet, gets along with other kitties, is curious and snuggly. She loves to get ear scratchies, and would love to snooze in your sunny spots.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Faith
Age: 3 years
Story: Faith is a beautiful female lab/shepherd mix and is a gentle walker.
Fee: $180, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Ivy
Age: 6 months
Story: Ivy is a stunning young female. She's a bit shy but warms up quickly.
Fee: $99, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Barney and Palomah
Age: 10 years
Story: Barney and Palomah are the most playful 10 year old cats we've ever known. They became besties after arriving at the shelter last year. Barney is a very sweet and affectionate boy. Palomah is shy around people, but she is very food motivated. They would love to have a home together where they can run and chase each other and their toys. They are so much fun.
Fee: $149 for both
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org