Pets for adoption

Adopted: Puppy and Simba from Pima Animal Care Center, Maize and Oliver from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Bigelow from The Animal League of Green Valley.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Leo
ID No.: A741466
Age: 2 years
Story: Leo is a sweet young pup who just wants a lap to lay his head on, a hand to hold, and someone who can appreciate his goofy faces. Because the shelter is so full of pets, Leo is spending time in foster care, and we've been told that he is acing it in the home! He gets along well with his foster canine siblings, but he prefers human companionship. Leo is housebroken, crate trained, has wonderful house manners, he's loving and playful and will steal your heart with just his eyes. Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to set up a time to meet Leo.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Zachary
ID No.: A756013
Age: 2 years
Story: Zachary is a sweet, gentle boy who readily accepts affection. He leashes easily, walks well on a leash and is always polite while out and about. When he goes to the play yard, he always finds a tennis ball and adorably self entertains. Zachary will even toss the tennis ball for himself as he runs around the yard. His excitement is the cutest thing — his joy of rolling the ball in between his front paws in the sand.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Zoey
ID No.: A768567
Age: 17 years
Story: Zoey is the sweetest gal. She loves attention, enjoys being petted, and has the softest fur. Morning naps, afternoon treats, and watching TV alongside her human companion in the evening are on her list of top favorites. She's looking for a loving retirement home where she can enjoy the finer things in life.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Gigi
Age: 8 months
Story: Gigi is an adorable tuxedo kitty that loves playing with furry wands and bell balls on cat trees, in your bed, on your lap, or beside you. Since she is FeLV-positive, she needs to be your only cat (but it’s not transmissible to dogs or humans).
Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Costello
Age: 10 months
Story: This adorable boy came to Hermitage as an orphaned kitten when he was very small. His fosters worked hard to help him grow big and strong, and now he's a gorgeous house panther in training. We know that he'll be one of those majestic house panthers when he's all grown up. He is a little shy, but warms up quickly, and loves ear scratchies. He would love a family who would play with him, and then lounge in sun puddles with him between romps. He gets along great with other cats, and would probably do well enough with dogs, after a slow introduction. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 520-571-7839
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Dano and Lacey
Age: 10 months
Story: Dano and Lacey are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Dano is a handsome gray tabby who is outgoing and loves all the kittens and adult cats, but he especially loves his beautiful sister Lacey. She is very shy, but Dano brings out her very best. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $100 for bonded pair Dano and Lacey. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Tux
ID No.: 893605
Age: 1 year
Story: Tux may look like a composed gentleman, but he definitely has strong pup energy that he can’t wait to spend. He would love to fill your days with plenty of playtime and walks.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Kodiak
ID No.: 912414
Age: 6 years
Story: Kodiak is the definition of a lover. He is incredibly sweet, gentle, and social! If you are looking for a companion for a feline friend in your family, Kodiak is probably just who you have been searching for.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Gidget
Age: 5 months
Story: Gidget is a beautiful young girl that is a quick learner. She is a great walking or hiking buddy.
Fee: $125. spayed, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Tatiana
Age: 1 year
Story: Tatiana is a sweet girl who has a heart on her nose! Will you be her Valentine?
Fee: $99. Spayed, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana