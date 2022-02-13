Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Story: Gigi is an adorable tuxedo kitty that loves playing with furry wands and bell balls on cat trees, in your bed, on your lap, or beside you. Since she is FeLV-positive, she needs to be your only cat (but it’s not transmissible to dogs or humans).

Story: This adorable boy came to Hermitage as an orphaned kitten when he was very small. His fosters worked hard to help him grow big and strong, and now he's a gorgeous house panther in training. We know that he'll be one of those majestic house panthers when he's all grown up. He is a little shy, but warms up quickly, and loves ear scratchies. He would love a family who would play with him, and then lounge in sun puddles with him between romps. He gets along great with other cats, and would probably do well enough with dogs, after a slow introduction. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.