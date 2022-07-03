Pets for adoption

Adopted: Zachary, Max, and Dante from Pima Animal Care Center.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Carla

ID No.: A760306

Age: 2 years

Story: Carla is a beautiful sweetheart of a girl who is just the right size. She’s easy to leash and walk and accepts affection but is also fairly independent. Carla’s notes say she’s low maintenance, housebroken, and knows how to use the doggy door. Carla is a little bit shy at first, so give her a little time, and she’ll be your best friend for life. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Carla was social and playful but preferred not to romp around with the rowdier pups. She would like to meet any resident dogs before going home to ensure it’s a good fit.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Silco

ID No.: A768727

Age: 1 year

Story: Silco is a young, intelligent, energetic, and very handsome boy. He recently went on a field trip, and we learned some great information about him. Silco rides well in a car and enjoys checking out all the things. He likes rolling in the grass with his toy rabbit. He loves being in the rain, and seems unaffected by thunderstorms. Silco did well meeting strangers and was calm during their shopping trip to the pet store, even with high traffic.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Handsome

ID No.: A565537

Age: 9 years

Story: Handsome is a sweet, attentive, easy-going senior who will always greet you at the door. He adores curling up in padded kitty nooks to sleep in and human laps for napping. He has a passion for purring, meowing to his humans, and gifting his caretakers with cozy paw biscuits. He loves to talk when he thinks it’s time for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Handsome thinks it’s so fun to drink water from the sink faucet. He gets along with the family dog and the other kitties in his foster home. Handsome is diabetic and takes his insulin shots like a champ. If you’re interested in learning more about Handsome, please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Peanut

Age: 1 to 2 years

Story: Peanut is a tiny, sweet, girl ready to fill your home with joy. She also makes a great office assistant and “greeter.” Peanut is friendly to humans, but isn’t too crazy about other cats. With proper introduction, she would do fine with cat- friendly dogs.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Beegee

ID No.: 916256

Age: 1 year

Story: Beegee is such a special boy. He is sweet, silly, and ready to share all his love with his future forever family. Whether you’re starting your day with an early morning run or settling in for a good movie at night, Beegee wants to be a part of the fun. If you have resident dogs, please bring them in to meet Beegee.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Abacus

Age: 15 years

Story: This sweet older gentle-cat is talkative, friendly, and loves ear scritches. He was adopted, but came back to us earlier this year, so we’re working hard to find a new forever home for his “golden years”. He tends to get along with other cats really well and loves to snooze in the sun. He would love to wile away the afternoon with you, chatting about the birds at the feeder, and snuggling.

Fee: $50

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Buster

Age: 10 years

Story: Buster is a loving and affectionate kitty. His adopter brought him back to Paws Patrol because she was gone a lot and that was stressing him out. As you can see, Buster is a very handsome and friendly Tabby. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Billie Eilish

Age: 7 year

Story: This super sweet girl lost her Mom and needs a loving forever home to heal her heartbreak.

Fee: $100, spayed, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Topaz

Age: 7 months

Story: Topaz is a stunning, sweet boy just waiting for your lap. He is full of personality and snuggles.

Fee: $140, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana

Magoo

Age: 10 years

Story: Magoo’s human mom said he was a super-sweet guy who likes noisy toys and loves being petted. Since he has only a few teeth, canned food is preferred. He wants to be your only pet… no dogs or other cats, please. Children are unknown.

Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

