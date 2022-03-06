Pets for adoption

ZeZe

Age: 1 year

Story: ZeZe is a shy and sweet grey tabby. She’s been a mother twice in her brief life. She loves playing with her toys and being petted by her foster mom. She still is a little skittish and prefers to come to her foster mom for petting rather than being directly approached. ZeZe loves her kitty housemate and looks to him for a cue, so she would do well with another cat in her forever home. Patience and a lot of love is what she needs. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: by appointment, give us a call.

Gabriel

Age: 4 years