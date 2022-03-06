Adopted: Frida and Cozy from Pima animal Care Center, Echo and Lobo from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Bubbles and Buttercup
ID No.: A768624 and A768623
Age: 3 years
Story: Bubbles and Buttercup are so much fun. They love to play fetch, and they're quickly learning sit, and they kennel up every night very easily. They are the best of friends, and they look to each other for comfort and companionship. Bubbles is affectionate, treat motivated, playful and patient. Buttercup is sweet, patient, treat motivated, and cuddly. They are currently in foster care. Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov for more information.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Benjamin
ID No.: A760568
Age: 2 years
Story: Volunteers describe "Benji" as a sweet and gentle, fun pup with a vibrant personality. He loves going for walks around the park, sniffing, and observing his surroundings. Benji takes treats with a soft mouth, is people-oriented, and is very lovable.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Dahlia Boots
ID No.: A715761
Age: 11 years
Story: Dahlia Boots is a very loving gal who welcomes petting and scritches. She's looking forward to her retirement home where there will be an endless supply of tasty meals throughout the day, a window or two where she can watch the lizards go by and catch some sun (she's a multi-tasker!), and if you invite her on the couch, she will enjoy curling up beside you.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
ZeZe
Age: 1 year
Story: ZeZe is a shy and sweet grey tabby. She’s been a mother twice in her brief life. She loves playing with her toys and being petted by her foster mom. She still is a little skittish and prefers to come to her foster mom for petting rather than being directly approached. ZeZe loves her kitty housemate and looks to him for a cue, so she would do well with another cat in her forever home. Patience and a lot of love is what she needs. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: by appointment, give us a call.
Gabriel
Age: 4 years
Story: Gabriel is a wonderful cat looking for his person to bond with. Gabriel would like a female cat or two for company. Currently, he is in a foster home. His foster mom says he is a little shy but will come when called. He can get a little over-excited when he plays and likes to share little love nips, however he and his foster mom are working through this.
Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
Meet: by appointment, give us a call.
Scooby, Velma and Shaggy
Age: 1 year
Story: Scooby and his siblings Velma and Shaggy are adorable Chihuahua and mystery mixes.
Fee: $180 each. Neutered/spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Mickey
ID No.: 912799
Age: 2 years
Story: Mickey loves absolutely nothing more than a good neck rub. Once you start petting him, he will absolutely melt into your arms leaning as far into the scratches as he can manage. Mickey is a total lover.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Azul
ID No.: 912544
Age: 8 months
Story: Azul is a very intelligent pup who is ready to find his true partner in life. He wants to be a hard working boy and will work hard when a loving, trusting partnership is formed.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Lagertha
Age: 6 years
Story: Lagertha came to us from PACC, in desperate need of a second chance at a forever home. She was with us for quite a while and was adopted. Unfortunately, circumstances changed, and she came back to us. She’s a beautiful, but shy lady who wants to own all of her human’s heart, but she’ll share love with other kitties. She loves sunny spots, treats, and chin scratchies. She also likes quiet days, and to chatter at birds. She just celebrated her 6th birthday.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 520-571-7839
Meet: By appointment only,10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Andy
Age: 1 year
Story: Andy loves people and loves to play fetch and run. He will sit for treats and knows other commands. He just needs someone with the patience to be firm but loving. He is still a rambunctious puppy but he’s eager to learn how to be your best dog ever.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org