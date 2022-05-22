Adopted: Tinkerbell from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Ginger Boy and Nermal from Pima Animal Care Center.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Misty

ID No.: A775343

Age: 2 years

Story: Misty is a staff and volunteer favorite at PACC and has proven too sweet for words. She's loving, cuddly and a very nice walker. Misty is learning wait, step, clear and come to help her through the shelter because she's visually impaired. Misty just wants love - who can blame her. Misty is available for foster and adoption - please visit PACC and meet this fabulous gal.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Big Red Puppy

ID No.: A692215

Age: 6 years

Story: Big Red Puppy is a friendly, sweet guy who acts younger than his age. He loves going for long walks with his volunteer friends, taking a dip in the doggy pool and appreciates a tasty snack (or two!). Big Red Puppy is a very smart boy. He loves going to the play yard to show off his tricks. He sits, gives paw, down and roll over without much prompting. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, he was tolerant of the dogs greeting him; he enjoyed exploring the yard and was social and playful.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Dapple

ID No.: A769798

Age: 2 years

Story: Dapple is a big fan of treats, toys and naps. He's currently hanging out in a foster home where he is king of the castle on top of his cat tree. He previously lived with other kitties and says he'll share his tasty treats with them. If you're interested in learning more about this green-eyed beauty, please email his foster family at happykatfoster@gmail.com.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Zuri

Age: 7 years

Story: Zuri is a beautiful petite gray girl that is super sweet with extra soft fur.

Fee: $90, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Tucker

Age: 5 years

Story: Tucker is a really nice boy. He loves people best; he is ok with other calm cats. Tucker is simply one of the nicest cats we've ever had the privilege to care for.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Bella

ID No.: 868649

Age: 5 years

Story: Bella is a beautiful Pit Bull Terrier mix who adores her people. She walks like a dream on a leash and enjoys staying active by taking several walks each day when the pavement is cool. We recommend bringing in resident dogs to meet Bella before they become doggy siblings.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Pawscar

Age: 8 years

Story: This gorgeous boy came to us when his human’s health failed and they couldn’t care for him anymore. He’s a lovely and gentle-cat, is super sweet and affectionate, and if his handsome face doesn’t capture your heart, his personality will! He is on a special diet to manage his urinary tract issues.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Randy

Age: 2.5 months

Story: Randy is the cutest little black kitten, he is very active, but loves to be held. He really enjoys sleeping on his foster mom’s shoulder, and the back of her neck. When he’s napping, occasionally he will open his eyes and meow at you. He would love for someone to take care of him in a forever home. Randy will show his appreciation by nuzzling your neck and purring for you. It would be even better if you adopted him with one of his siblings! Randy and his litter mates will be ready in mid-June. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $65. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call

Calypso

Age: 2 years

Story: Calypso is a sweet lady that was found and brought to The Animal League. This soft medium-haired dilute calico girl loves to play.

Fee: $45, includes vet care support for life, spay, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Lizzy

Age: 2-3-years

Story: Lizzy is a bluetick coonhound and weighs 62 pounds. Because she had previously been starved, she guards her food and needs to be fed separately from other dogs. Lizzy is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, crate and house trained. She is a young coonhound who are known to get into mischief if left unattended. She does great with all other dogs. She enjoys snuggling with her person and sleeping close by. She cannot live with cats or small dogs. She will need continued training with a strong handler willing to use positive reinforcement training methods. Like all coonhounds, Lizzy can never be allowed off leash unless she is in a fenced yard, because once she is on a scent, she would be gone. She will need a secure yard with at least a 5-foot fence or wall. Lizzy is moderately vocal and would not be appropriate in and apartment or condo.

Fee: $275

Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, Soazbeaglerescue.com

