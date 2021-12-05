Adopted: Jostle, Chance, and Sweet Pea from Pima Animal Care Center, Lester, Polar and Bridget from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Enchanted, Agent Holly, Scrumptious, Hydra, Je T’aime, Meatloaf, Arcadia, Dietrich, Mash from The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Winnie and Archie
ID No.: A746279 and A746280
Age: 2 years
Story: Winnie and Archie have a very special bond with each other and are extremely attached. Archie is a friendly, silly boy who solicits attention from all his friends and is a total love bug. He walks great on a leash and enjoys belly rubs. Winnie was shy at first, but she's improving every day and now approaches her friends excitedly, and she walks very nicely on a leash. Winnie bunks with her best friend Archie and they are quite the pair!
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Bullet
ID No.: A748063
Age: 7 years
Story: Bullet loves all the toys, soft blankets and attention. This volunteer favorite makes everyone laugh with his antics. Bullet is looking for slow strolls, fine dining and companionship. When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Bullet was tolerant and easy going around the other pups, and mostly kept to himself.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Aretha
ID No.: A728741
Age: 3 years
Story: Aretha is a very social girl and loves meeting people. She enjoys pets and belly rubs and would love to show off for you. She has the silkiest fur, loves crinkle toys and enjoys being high on her perch so she can watch all the happenings outside her window.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Phoenix
Age: 1 year
Story: Phoenix was feral but is a sweet dog and is being trained by a professional trainer and doing so well. He walks well on a leash, plays with other dogs and is learning to love life. He cannot have cats or small dogs as roommates.
Fee: $250
Contact: Arizona Heartfelt Hounds, President@azheartfelthounds.org
Leo and Chip
Age: 8 months
Story: Leo and Chip were saved from being put down a storm drain, but after four happy months their rescuer lost her home. These two playful and loving orange tabby kittens need to stay together.
Fee: $45 for both, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Raya
Age: 1 year
Story: Raya came to us with her kittens, from PACC, and was in need of a safe place to raise her kittens. All five of her kittens have found their homes, and now Raya’s ready for her own forever family. She’s a little shy, and loves to be up high. You can often find her meandering about the shelter on the cat walks, watching the goings on, and enjoying the sunny spots. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $56 (through the holidays)
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Oreo
ID No.: 906740
Age: 1 year
Story: Oreo is a handsome cat who has a few tricks up his sleeve. He knows how to sit and sit pretty, and is eager to learn a few more. He would love a home in which he could enjoy lounging inside and watching everything going on in the great outdoors.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Birdie and Mulligan
Age: 3 months
Story: Birdie is a silver Tabby found at the Tubac Golf Resort with her siblings. Birdie is bonded with her brother, Mulligan. Mulligan is such a sweet kitten. Like most kittens, Birdie and Mulligan love to play. Please help us keep theme kittens together. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $65 for bonded both. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Pawkeeper
Age: 3 months
Story: Pawkeeper is a very handsome tuxedo boy that is so fun.
Fee: $140, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
George
Age: 4 years
Story: George is a very gentle and loving kitty. This sweet boy came to the shelter fully declawed, after his caregiver passed away. George is FIV positive; he can live with other cats, but prefers to be king of his castle. To adopt please complete our online application found at Pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots