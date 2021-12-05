Pets for adoption

Age: 1 year

Story: Phoenix was feral but is a sweet dog and is being trained by a professional trainer and doing so well. He walks well on a leash, plays with other dogs and is learning to love life. He cannot have cats or small dogs as roommates.

Fee: $250

Contact: Arizona Heartfelt Hounds, President@azheartfelthounds.org

Leo and Chip

Age: 8 months

Story: Leo and Chip were saved from being put down a storm drain, but after four happy months their rescuer lost her home. These two playful and loving orange tabby kittens need to stay together.

Fee: $45 for both, includes neuter, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Raya

Age: 1 year