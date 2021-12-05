 Skip to main content
Pets for adoption

Adopted: Jostle, Chance, and Sweet Pea from Pima Animal Care Center, Lester, Polar and Bridget from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Enchanted, Agent Holly, Scrumptious, Hydra, Je T’aime, Meatloaf, Arcadia, Dietrich, Mash from The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. 

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster

Winnie and Archie

ID No.: A746279 and A746280

Age: 2 years

Story: Winnie and Archie have a very special bond with each other and are extremely attached. Archie is a friendly, silly boy who solicits attention from all his friends and is a total love bug. He walks great on a leash and enjoys belly rubs. Winnie was shy at first, but she's improving every day and now approaches her friends excitedly, and she walks very nicely on a leash. Winnie bunks with her best friend Archie and they are quite the pair!

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Bullet

ID No.: A748063

Age: 7 years

Story: Bullet loves all the toys, soft blankets and attention. This volunteer favorite makes everyone laugh with his antics. Bullet is looking for slow strolls, fine dining and companionship. When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Bullet was tolerant and easy going around the other pups, and mostly kept to himself.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Aretha

ID No.: A728741

Age: 3 years

Story: Aretha is a very social girl and loves meeting people. She enjoys pets and belly rubs and would love to show off for you. She has the silkiest fur, loves crinkle toys and enjoys being high on her perch so she can watch all the happenings outside her window.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Phoenix

Age: 1 year

Story: Phoenix was feral but is a sweet dog and is being trained by a professional trainer and doing so well. He walks well on a leash, plays with other dogs and is learning to love life. He cannot have cats or small dogs as roommates. 

Fee: $250

Contact: Arizona Heartfelt Hounds, President@azheartfelthounds.org

Leo and Chip

Age: 8 months

Story: Leo and Chip were saved from being put down a storm drain, but after four happy months their rescuer lost her home. These two playful and loving orange tabby kittens need to stay together.

Fee: $45 for both, includes neuter, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Raya

Age: 1 year

Story: Raya came to us with her kittens, from PACC, and was in need of a safe place to raise her kittens. All five of her kittens have found their homes, and now Raya’s ready for her own forever family. She’s a little shy, and loves to be up high. You can often find her meandering about the shelter on the cat walks, watching the goings on, and enjoying the sunny spots. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.

Fee: $56 (through the holidays)

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Oreo

ID No.: 906740

Age: 1 year

Story: Oreo is a handsome cat who has a few tricks up his sleeve. He knows how to sit and sit pretty, and is eager to learn a few more. He would love a home in which he could enjoy lounging inside and watching everything going on in the great outdoors.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Birdie and Mulligan

Age: 3 months 

Story: Birdie is a silver Tabby found at the Tubac Golf Resort with her siblings. Birdie is bonded with her brother, Mulligan. Mulligan is such a sweet kitten. Like most kittens, Birdie and Mulligan love to play. Please help us keep theme kittens together. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $65 for bonded both. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Pawkeeper

Age: 3 months

Story: Pawkeeper is a very handsome tuxedo boy that is so fun.

Fee: $140, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616

George

Age: 4 years

Story: George is a very gentle and loving kitty. This sweet boy came to the shelter fully declawed, after his caregiver passed away. George is FIV positive; he can live with other cats, but prefers to be king of his castle. To adopt please complete our online application found at Pawsitivelycats.org.

Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org

