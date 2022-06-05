Adopted: Priya and Ravioli from Pima Animal Care Center.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Angelica

ID No.: A762380

Age: 5 years

Story: Angelica has won the hearts of the volunteers at PACC. She's such a pleasure to spend time with and her friends describe her as gentle and downright amazing. Angelica leashes easily and walks by your side. She knows sit and takes treats gently. Her notes say that she's very calm with people, loves affection, is polite, loves to be near her people and she's housebroken.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Wilbur

ID No.: A707385

Age: 8 years

Story: Aside from Wilbur looking like a stuffed animal, we think he's one exceptional guy. This sweet senior walks nicely on a leash and enjoys hanging out with his volunteer friends. He has the cutest little sit as he waits for his tasty treats, loves his daily walks and as you can tell, he has the best smile. In PACC playgroup, Wilbur greeted the other pups appropriately and was friendly and social. He would love to meet any potential new roommates before moving in together.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Louie

ID No.: A778346

Age: 5 years

Story: Louie is a charming young man who has recently been diagnosed with diabetes. He takes his insulin shots like a champ. Louie is looking for a foster (or forever family!) to help him manage his needs. When you foster a PACC pet, all the medical is provided - you provide the love. If you're curious about diabetic cats and want to learn more about Louie, please email PACC.MedicalFoster@pima.gov or stop by PACC and meet him.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Paddy

Age: 2 years

Story: Paddy was tearfully surrendered due to unforeseen changes in his former family. He is a sweet Labrador mix who loves everyone he meets, especially children. Paddy is housebroken, crate trained, rides well in a car, great on a leash, and loves other dogs. This affectionate, playful, eager-to-please boy wants to fill your life with joy and sweetness. Paddy is a perfect companion. Fill out an application on our website before arranging a meeting.

Fee: $200, includes vaccinations, neuter, microchip

Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR), 520-230-2840, www.solraz.org

Meet: By appointment

Bogey

Age: 1 year

Story: Beautiful Bogey is an easy-to-please Labrador mix who loves to cuddle. He is housebroken, crate trained, gentle, playful, great with other dogs and loves children. Cats unknown. He doesn’t jump up on little ones but waits patiently for petting. This smart boy has a great disposition. He is looking for someone who is not gone long hours and can provide plenty of exercise, time, and affection. Fill out an application on our website before arranging a meeting.

Fee: $200, includes vaccinations, neuter, microchip

Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue

Meet: By appointment

Ashley

Age: 2½ years

Story: Ashley is a playful girl who likes to roll around on a lap. Her people were not able to keep her after losing their home. Ashley would prefer a home without other cats or dogs. She would do well in a calm home with people who can keep her entertained and loved.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Ariel

Age: 7 years

Story: Ariel is a beautiful buff tabby. She has tried to live with other cats throughout her life and decided she does best as your one and only kitty. Ariel is looking for a human companion that can help take care of her. She recently had surgery in her ear and is counting on you to help make sure it heals and that all is okay in there. Please consider giving this fine feline a chance. Once you meet her, you won’t be able to resist taking her home to be your bestie forever. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment, give us a call

Riley Boy

Age: 5 years

Story: Riley Boy is looking for a quiet home (he prefers no other pets) where he can gaze out the window, play with his ball, and live with a patient person who will love him and appreciate his independent spirit.

Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Chapi

ID No.: 887047

Age: 2 years

Story: Chapi, also called Chapita, is a silver colored dream. She is a devoted friend who mostly speaks Spanish, though she has picked up on commands given in English and German as well. She takes her time while warming up to new people, so she is looking for a forever friend with the patience for her to open up on her own time. Once she does, you will see an incredibly sweet, loyal, and loving side to sweet Chapita.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Pepper

ID No.: 846377

Age: 9 years

Story: Princess Pepper, as she is fondly called by her foster family, is a chatty girl who loves to snoop for snacks. She loves the routine that her foster family has been able to add to her life. She also adores being brushed and watching over her luscious locks. She has so much love and fun to add to your home, and she can’t wait to meet you. Please call an adoptions counselor to schedule a visit with Princess Pepper.

Fee: $50

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus

