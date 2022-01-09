Adopted: Scooby, Simon, and Honey from Pima Animal Care Center, Ford from Pawsitively Cats, Black Beauty, Cat Damon and Paw McCartney, Sophie and Archie from Rescue Me Marana/Tucson, Ginny, Reebok, Pepper, Goose, Augustine and Kateri from Paws Patrol.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Archibald
ID No.: A655581
Age: 5 years
Story: Archibald is a handsome guy with beautiful soulful eyes. He’s always a good pup while he’s out for a walk, knows sit, look, and down, and checks in with his handler frequently. Archibald is very friendly and lovable and enjoys tasty treats. In PACC playgroup, Archibald mostly kept to himself, but he had a blast hanging out in the kiddie pool and splashing around.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Casper
ID No.: A758777
Age: 3 years
Story: Casper is a a lovely little nugget who is as sweet as they come. She loves to play, she shares her kennel nicely with a friend and she can’t resist a good back scratch! The volunteers describe Casper as an affectionate gal who has become social during her stay at PACC. She enjoys running after the ball and has loads of fun in the play yard.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Chango-Leon
ID No.: A763181
Age: 5 years
Story: Chango-Leon has a reputation at PACC for being a gentle and calm soul. He’s searching for a forever family who will share their day-to-day adventures with him. Chango-Leon shares his kennel well and was playful when meeting other PACC pups in playgroup.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Grasshopper
Age: 2 years
Story: Grasshopper is full of energy and adventure. When his foster mom calls him, he runs as fast as he can. This kitty is super special because he started out a wild kitty but learned quickly that people are awesome. Grasshopper knows the best place for a nap is on someone’s lap. His favorite playmates are humans. He is still learning to control himself when he gets excited and would appreciate a calm human to help him continue his journey to become more and more at home. Grasshopper, is not a fan of her other cats. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment
ZeZe
Age: 1 year
Story: ZeZe was found living outside and was being fed by a gracious person while she was pregnant with her first litter. Paws Patrol trapped ZeZe just before ZeZe gave birth to five kittens. ZeZe does not have a mean bone in her body, however, it has been hard for her to warm up to her foster mom, all she needs is love and a little time. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
Meet: By appointment
Tie
Age: 2 years
Story: Tie is an affectionate Blue Heeler whose response to hand signals compensates for his deafness. He has gotten along with other dogs, is an energetic walker, and loves to run.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Mew
Age: 8 months
Story: This adorable girl came to us with her siblings. She’s very personable, gregarious, and affectionate. She also loves to introduce herself. She gets along with other kitties great and is young enough that she’s never met a dog (but should be great if she’s introduced properly). She needs a family who will play with her, as she’s still growing, and gets the “zoomies”. Treats and ear scratches are a must.
Fee: $115
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Kaya
ID No.: 911487
Age: 3 years
Story: Kaya is the definition of a love-bug. She is gentle, sweet and adorable. She has less than perfect hearing, but knows some sign language. She is hoping to join an experienced forever home that can accommodate her different way of communicating.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Sophie and Princess
Age: 7 and 9 years
Story: This adorable Chihuahua mix bonded pair are looking for a new lap to snuggle on since their owner passed away. They are happy, sweet and loving little girls that love to go for their walks.
Fee: $180 for both as they are bonded. Spayed, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Dodge
Age: 7½ years
Story: This beautiful panther is looking for a home where he can be the only pet. Dodge was adopted as a kitten but didn’t get along with the small dog that came to the house after he did; so he was returned to the shelter. Dodge is a big boy who would do best in a calm house with adults and no small children. He is sweet, affectionate and likes to follow people around rubbing on their legs and will curl up on a lap.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org