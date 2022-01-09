Pets for adoption

Story: Grasshopper is full of energy and adventure. When his foster mom calls him, he runs as fast as he can. This kitty is super special because he started out a wild kitty but learned quickly that people are awesome. Grasshopper knows the best place for a nap is on someone’s lap. His favorite playmates are humans. He is still learning to control himself when he gets excited and would appreciate a calm human to help him continue his journey to become more and more at home. Grasshopper, is not a fan of her other cats. Adoption qualifications required.