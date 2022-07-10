Pets for adoption

Adopted: Bille, Topaz, Melody and Rhymes from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Fennel from Paws Patrol Cats, Big Red Puppy and Oreo from Pima Animal Care Center.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Mugsy

ID No.: A771292

Age: 2 years

Story: Mugsy is a very handsome young boy who loves to mug for the cameras. Mugsy's notes say he was housebroken, has the most adorable snore, loves car rides, and is a playful, good guy. Mugsy also enjoys playing in the water and has been social, tolerant, and playful when meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Change-Leon

ID No.: A763181

Age: 5 years

Story: Chango-Leon has a reputation at PACC for being a gentle and calm soul. He longs for a family who will share their day-to-day adventures with him. This handsome pup recently spent about a week relaxing in a peaceful foster home, and he was amazing. His foster described him as very sweet and a bit of a goof who spent his time sunbathing, snuggling, napping, and exploring the neighborhood. He was housebroken and happy to spend time in a crate in exchange for a treat.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Arra and Ursula

ID No.: A711668 and A711669

Age: 6 years

Story: Arra and Ursula are a bonded pair who love exploring the house and hanging with the resident cats in their foster home. They're bird-watching enthusiasts, love chasing after the red laser dot, love looking out the window or hanging out in the catio. They do fine with respectful dogs, enjoy other cats' company, and love playing with all the toys. This lovely duo is currently in foster care and would love to meet you. If you'd like to learn more about Arra and Ursula, please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Shelby

Age: 8 years

Story: This sweet chocolate lab mix girl lost her Mom. She is housebroken and a gentle walker who loves everyone.

Fee: $100, spayed, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Haleigh

Age: 1 year

Story: Haleigh is a beautiful young girl who would be a great addition to your family as long as she’s not the only cat. She is shy and needs a companion kitty to make her feel safe in a new place. She loves playing with her foster mate; they have so much fun together. While Haleigh is not crazy about being held, she does enjoy her foster mom giving her nice pets. Haleigh is also a great talker and will play with wand toys as long as you will. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Lenny

Age: 4 months

Story: Lenny is a sweet boy who was orphaned when only a couple days old. Along with his brothers Benny and Kenny, they were saved by their wonderful foster mom who bottle fed them until they could eat on their own. As a result, these trio of kittens are cuddly, nap-on-your-lap cats who are all perfectly mannered. They also get along splendidly with senior cats and a very nice dog. Like many kittens, they love to play together. It sure would be nice if Lenny were adopted with one or more of his siblings, because life is just more fun with friends. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $65. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol

Lady Bug

Age: 8 years

Story: Lady Bug is trained to use a doggy door and the only time she barks is to welcome her people when they return home. If you would like to add a little “Chihuahua love” to your home and someone to snuggle with, she’s ready, willing, and available.

Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

Pepper Jack

ID No.: 859483

Age: 6 years

Story: Pepper Jack is a quirky little man. He loves to burrow under his blankets and pillows like a little kitty burrito. When volunteers come to visit with him, he pops right up and begins strutting around his kennel looking for pets.

Fee: $50

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Dewy

ID No.: 915142

Age: 5 years

Story: Dewy is a handsome boy who loves to take daily walks. While out and about, his snout is always sniffing for clues. When he's relaxed in our staff offices, he keeps himself occupied with toys and lays out in his favorite frog dog pose.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus

Carpinteria

Age: 3 years

Story: This gorgeous girl was originally found abandoned on The Hermitage's property when she was tiny. While she found a loving home, her people got overseas orders, and Carpinteria doesn't travel well at all. She gets along with people and kitties, and loves sunny spots to sleep. She also like treats and will occasionally chat about the birds.

Fee: Ask us about our Kitten Monsoon Prices!

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.