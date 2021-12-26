Adopted: Mateo, Ares and Oliver from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Taranga, Upham, and Iris from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Luna
ID No.: A763913
Age: 2 years
Story: Luna has recently started figuring out how to play with toys and is hysterical to watch. She’s a very polite girl and is house broken. She enjoys her naps and lets you know by being the loudest one snoring in the house. Luna is being treated for Valley Fever, but that doesn’t slow her down one bit. She walks beautifully on a leash and loves everyone she has met. Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to meet Luna.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Mr. Darcy
ID No.: A754914
Age: 5 years
Story: Mr. Darcy is very charming and sweet as can be. He’s looking for a couch and a friend to spend his time with. Mr. Darcy has been working on perfecting how well he can sit when asked. When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Mr. Darcy was appropriate, tolerant and social with the other pups. He was playful and respected corrections from the other dogs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Floofy
ID No.: A764568
Age: 14 years
Story: Floofy is a beautiful floof of a kitty with a sweet purr. Taking naps are number one on her list of things to do, eating tasty food is also a favorite, oh and full body scrtiches are always welcome!
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Poppi
Age: 1 year
Story: Poppi is a handsome tuxedo cat that used to live outside. He is currently in a foster home and really likes humans. When Poppi came to Paws Patrol, he has a little limp. This doesn’t seem to bother him. He is very active and is able to run and jump like most cats his age. The vet gave Poppi a clean bill of health even though he tested positive for FIV. This is something that will most likely never cause him issues and it’s hard to give to another cat. And Poppi really likes the companionship of other cats, especially those in his foster home. They take turns chasing each other. Poppi is even playing with toys now. He will talk up a storm, loves to be petted and likes to roll on the floor and show you his furry belly. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Poppi. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Burton
Age: 2 years
Story: This awesome gentle-cat is one of our administrative assistants, and can usually be found in the Admin office. He loves humans, but would prefer to be an only kitty, as he wants to keep all the affection and love to himself. He loves treats, and tries (unsuccessfully) to stalk the staff’s lunch. He is “double-positive” but is healthy and would make a great kitty companion. Ask us about FIV and FeLV and see if he would be a good fit for you. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only
Ryan
Age: 1 year
Story: Ryan is a handsome Lab mix boy that needs love and guidance as he learns basic commands and manners. Although he is still a playful pup, he listens well and should be easy to train. Please call and arrange to meet this special boy.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170, www.talgv.org
Ford
Age: 4 months
Story: It’s unusual to see this kitten without a toy mouse in his mouth. Ford likes to fetch toys, play with them and play with others. He’s great with other cats and nice dogs. He is also a sweet and purring cuddle bug when he finally tires out. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $129 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots
Sophie
Age: 2 years
Story: Adorable corgi mix. Sophie is a sweet and shy girl who just needs a special person to warm up to. She also has the cutest corgi waddle!
Fee: $180, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Pawkeeper
Age: 3 months
Story: Very handsome tuxedo boy that is so fun. We have a bunch of new kitties, so come check them out.
Fee: $140, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Kimmy
ID No.: 911255
Age: 1 year
Story: Kimmy is a shy but gentle boy. He would enjoy a relaxed and low-key forever friend that allows him to open up over time.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road 520-327-6088 Ext. 173