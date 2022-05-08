Adopted: Erin, Ciara, Fiona, Latte from Rescue Me Tucson/ Marana, Leo and Bear from Pima Animal Care Center.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Benny

ID No.: A763375

Age: 4 years

Story: Benny loves his friends. His volunteer pals describe him as happy, easygoing and friendly. Benny was tolerant of greeting in the play yard with the other doggos and after a bit of warm-up time, he engaged in some gentle play. He loves to explore and sniff but is also happy to focus on his handler. He's a joy to walk and sits nicely for treats. Benny is a friendly pup and he's happy to lean in for a nice scratch or pat. This boy is happy all of the time.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Lucky

ID No.: A767163

Age: 2 years

Story: Lucky is a delightful companion, has excellent engagement and makes good eye contact with his handler. He enjoys his walks around the park and once he reaches the grassy airfield, he'll show you a solid sit (for treats, of course!) and loves to soak up the sunshine. Lucky is very affectionate and will crawl up into your lap if given a chance. This very good boy is always rewarded with treats, praise and lots of affection.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Anna Karenina

ID No.: A761849

Age: 3 years

Story: Anna Karenina is a very sweet gal who likes to spend her time hanging out in a cat tree and watching all the happenings around her. She has good history with other cats and would love to be a new edition to your family.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Claude

Age: 2 years

Story: This handsome tuxedo boy is super affectionate and playful.

Fee: $90, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Molly

Age: 3 months

Story: Molly is a well socialized little lady and will grow up to be the perfect walking or hiking buddy.

Fee: $200, spayed, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana

Ashley

Age: 2½ years

Story: Ashley is a playful girl who likes to roll around on a lap. Her people were not able to keep her after losing their home. Ashley would prefer a home without other cats or dogs. She would do well in a calm home with people who can keep her entertained and loved.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.

James and Tracy

ID No: 914359 and 914358

Age: 4 years

Story: James and Tracy are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. These two are best friends. James is very affectionate and enjoys basking in the spotlight. He will curl up and ask for pets, but he always has one eye on Tracy to make sure she is close to his side. Tracy is full of pep and proud to show off her tricks. He can even dance on his back legs.

Fee: $80 for the pair

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Noemi

Age: 5½ years

Story: Noemi came to us from Pinal’s municipal shelter in hopes of finding her forever home here in Tucson. She’s a chatty big hearted kitty with a personality to match. She gets along ok with her roommates, but that took awhile for her to decide other cats were ok. She would be ok with others with a very slow introduction and would be fine as an only kitty. She likes to snooze in the sun, eat treats and would love to swan around your ankles to beg for attention. Fill out an adoption application here https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only,10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Curie

Age: 1 year

Story: Curie is a beautiful gray dilute tortie kitty with a panther-like face and long legs. Take one look at her and you’ll notice she’s quite the beauty. She was adopted from Paws Patrol when she was a kitten but had to be returned because her human couldn't take care of her anymore. Curie is now a year old and has a quiet little meow and enjoys petting. She is hoping to find a home soon. Curie loved being a part of a family and could use one again — she sure misses it! Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment

Miss Lilly

Age: 14 years

Story: Miss Lilly was brought to TALGV when her dad became very ill and there was no one at home to care for her. She likes treats, water with ice cubes floating in it and will cuddle when she’s in the mood. Most of all she’d like a new dad to love.

Fee: $45, includes vet care support for life, spay, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.

