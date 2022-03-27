Adopted: Jasmine and Lacey from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Russel from Paws Patrol Cats, Amber from The Animal League of Green Valley, Lou Lou and Babble from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Mr. Mistoffelees
ID No.: A753418
Age: 8 years
Story: Mr. Mistoffelees is such a delight. He is always happy and wiggly when he sees his volunteer friends. He’s easy to leash, is a great brisk walker, sits for treats, and takes them gently. Mr. M relates nicely to his handler, is affectionate, and listens well. He has a fun and goofy personality, gives kisses, and is so polite.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Baxter
ID No.: A620526
Age: 5 years
Story: Baxter is very smart and handsome. He knows sit, paw, down and wait. He waits patiently while you enter his kennel and is the perfect gentleman as you leash him. Baxter is a terrific running partner and keeps a steady pace without pulling on the leash. This cutie is motivated by both treats and affection/praise. His hobbies include playing catch in the park, and he loves to jump high to catch treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Oliver
ID No.: A757686
Age: 3 years
Story: Oliver is rather quiet in his kennel and doesn’t make a big fuss, so he tends to get overlooked. His real personality comes alive on his walks and going to the play yard. Oliver enjoys chasing tennis balls, he isn’t a fetch kind of guy, but he will run for snacks! He loves seeing people and getting some well-deserved attention.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Bongo
Age: 2 years
Story: Golden-eyed Bongo is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. She loves being brushed and petted. She is in good health but is FIV positive so she comes with Vet Care Support for Life.
Fee: $45, includes Vet Care Support for Life, spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Mercedes and Pita
Age: 4 months
Story: Mercedes and Pita are a bonded pair and should be adopted together. Mercedes is a sweet little girl, she is pretty timid and skittish but her brother, Pita, helps build her confidence. Mercedes will need a home with humans who are very patient. Pita plays from morning until night. He especially loves playing with his sister Mercedes and the little Chihuahua who lives with their foster mom. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $100 for bonded pair Mercedes and Pita. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment
Doyle
Age: 3 years
Story: Doyle started his life’s journey in Puerto Rico, recently flying more than eight hours for a chance at adoption and a new family. He’s as sweet as he is gorgeous and has had no trouble adjusting to Tucson or The Hermitage. He likes to hang out on the catwalks, but will come down for conversation, treats and ear scritches. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Barb
ID No.: 905417
Age: 5 years
Story: Barb came in with a bad case of allergies that caused her to lose most of her fur. Once she started feeling better and her coat began to fill in, this sweet girl came out of her shell more and more. She is charismatic, energetic, and sweet as can be.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Mittens
ID No.: 912599
Age: 8 years
Story: Mittens is a classic little old lady. First, she is incredibly sweet. She will prance right up to you and politely ask for pets. When she has had her fill of affection, she’ll simply turns and walks the other way. This little lady definitely knows what she wants and when she wants it!
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Dolly
Age: 6 years
Story: Dolly is a doll. She is a beautiful shepherd/ border collie mix. She loves kids, has been around cats, is housebroken and so loving.
Fee: $180, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616
Tatiana
Age: 1 year
Story: Tatiana is a sweet and snuggly tuxedo with a heart on her nose.
Fee: $99, apayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd.