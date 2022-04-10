Pets for adoption

Adopted: Roxie, Diva, and Boots from Pima Animal Care Center, Freckles, Skinny and Elmer from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Mia

ID No.: A755820

Age: 5 years

Story: Mia is all things wonderful! She's friendly, playful, easy to handle, and easy to walk! She's a petite lady, will greet you with kisses, loves belly rubs, sits to be leashed, and takes treats nicely. The volunteers look forward to spending time with her because she's such a joy to be around.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Kylo

ID No.: A765270

Age: 2 years

Story: Kylo is a beautiful boy who enjoys being pet and loved, he also sits attentively for treats and can give you his paw upon request. When he first arrived at the shelter, Kylo was a little overwhelmed, so he spent some time getting extra TLC in PACC's decompression program for shy and fearful dogs. Well, he's graduated with a master's degree in being a very good boy. Kylo loves to play ball and has learned that affection from his people friends is pretty great. When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Kylo was social and playful with the other dogs.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Simba

ID No.: A762194

Age: 11 years

Story: Simba enjoys the finer things like having a comfy bed by a sunny window. This handsome guy enjoys the company of his human friends. He's independent yet will greet you every morning, plop onto his side, want lots of pets, and give lots of purrs. Then when he's had enough of that, he'll lay nearby and reach out his paw to touch you. Simba has a beautiful purr, loves tasty treats, and says naps throughout the day are a must. Simba is currently in foster care and has received an excellent report card. He's excited to find a forever home; please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov for more information.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Allie

Age: 8 months

Story: Allie came to us from a small rescue in Phoenix, when she tested positive for Feline Leukemia. Allie is an energetic and happy girl, who would be even happier in her own home. Even though she is ear tipped, this girl is very affectionate. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.

Fee: $110

Felix

Age: 2 years

Story: Strikingly handsome young man who is super smart too! Loves his walks, perfect walking or hiking buddy.

Fee: $180, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Carmen

Age: 2 years

Story: Carmen is a stunning young girl who is beautiful, social and affectionate.

Fee: $99, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana

Lulu

ID No.: 911087

Age: 2 years

Story: Lulu is an active young lady who plays well with children. She would love to get to work on learning a few cool tricks to impress your friends.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Jason

Age: 7 months

Story: Jason is a handsome tabby. He came to Paws Patrol with his three brothers. They were all a little nervous about humans, but Jason was the first one to decide they weren’t so bad after all. Jason loves being petted and scratched. He will reach his little paws out of the kennel to get attention whenever a human passes by. Plus, the Paws Patrol volunteers love giving him attention. Jason is ready to find his forever home so he can grow and bond with a kind human who loves him and in return, he’ll love them back. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $65, adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Michigan

Age: 4 years

Story: Michigan came to us in need of a safe place to raise her babies. She was a terrific mom, and her kittens have found their own forever homes. Now, we’re searching for hers. She’s a little shy, and loves to be up high, watching the goings-on around the shelter. She also likes to watch the birds as she lounges in sunny windows. She has a very expressive face, which makes us smile. She also loves treats.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Riley

Age: 9 years

Story: When his owners left the state, Riley and his sister could not go along. He would be best as an only pet in a quiet home with an adult who wants to dote on him.

Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

