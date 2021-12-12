Adopted: Everly Brown, Taffy, and Chubby from Pima Animal Care Center, Ayra, Carmella and Micah from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Mulligan, Birdie, Jade and Lady Gaga from Paws Patrol.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Chato
ID No.: A738978
Age: 9 years
Story: Chato is a sweet senior who is house trained and crate trained. He's a mellow fellow, social with people and is a very easy and polite leash walker. All this sweet guy wants is a couple strolls around the neighborhood and to nap next to your feet. In exchange, he's offering unconditional tail wagging and the softest head for pets.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Shadow
ID No.: A758106
Age: 1 year
Story: Shadow's name tells you his superpowers... to be by your side, your loyal shadow and best friend. Do you like kisses? Shadow gives them in spades in exchange for a good belly rub. Shadow walks great on a leash, he's well mannered, adorable and he takes treats with a soft mouth.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Elssa
ID No.: A211994
Age: 12 years
Story: Elssa would love to stretch out in the window sill or catch an afternoon sun puddle on the floor. She thinks naps are important and makes sure she gets her fair share of them throughout the day. Treats are a must for this gal and if you have a few crinkle toys lying around, she'll bat them around.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Goose
Age: 1 year
Story: Need a handsome, buff tabby in your life? Meet Goose. He came from an outside situation and when he was at Paws Patrol, we all realized he is a lover and craves human attention. Goose insists on attention and loves lots of petting. He is also vocal and will tell you about everything going on in his life. He's still is a little nervous about being picked up but with time and patience, he’ll come around. When no one is around, Goose loves to sleep in the highest place he can find. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Pepper
Age: 5 years
Story: Pepper is a sweet, energetic girl who enjoys playing with toys and going on hikes, especially if there is water to splash in. She’s been good with children but doesn’t like cats. Pepper is crate trained and knows basic commands. Please call to meet and shake paws with this special girl.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Chocolate
Age: 9 months
Story: This adorable kitten was born in the Hermitage, and was raised with her siblings, Graham and Marshmallow, by their equally adorable mum, S’Mores. Her siblings have found their own homes, but Chocolate is still searching. If you need a gorgeously sweet, cuddly and gentle cat, who is on her way to becoming a house panther, you should meet this lovely girl. She gets along with other cats and likes people. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Bella
ID No.: 910648
Age: 3 years
Story: Bella is a very intelligent girl. She enjoys figuring out why toys make noise and finding snacks in her snuffle mat. If you have other dogs in your home, please bring them in to meet Bella before they go home together.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Sugar and Lil Brownie
Age: 4 and 5 years
Story: This sweet pair lost their home and family when the owner passed away. They really miss their Mom and kiddos. Both are super sweet & loving, the perfect lap warmer.
Fee: $180 for both as they are bonded. Spayed/Neutered, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Oliver
Age: 9 years
Story: Oliver is a stunningly handsome tuxedo boy that is super affectionate and social.
Fee: $40, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Ford
Age: 3½ months
Story: It's unusual to see this kitten without a toy mouse in his mouth. Ford likes to fetch toys, play with them and play with others. He's great with other cats and nice dogs. He is also a sweet and purring cuddle bug when he finally tires out. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $129 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org