Pets for adoption

Story: Need a handsome, buff tabby in your life? Meet Goose. He came from an outside situation and when he was at Paws Patrol, we all realized he is a lover and craves human attention. Goose insists on attention and loves lots of petting. He is also vocal and will tell you about everything going on in his life. He's still is a little nervous about being picked up but with time and patience, he’ll come around. When no one is around, Goose loves to sleep in the highest place he can find. Adoption qualifications required.