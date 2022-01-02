Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Story: Poppi is a handsome tuxedo cat that used to live outside. He is currently in a foster home and really likes humans. When Poppi came to Paws Patrol, he has a little limp. This doesn’t seem to bother him. He is very active and is able to run and jump like most cats his age. The vet gave Poppi a clean bill of health even though he tested positive for FIV. This is something that will most likely never cause him issues and it’s hard to give to another cat. And Poppi really likes the companionship of other cats, especially those in his foster home. They take turns chasing each other. Poppi is even playing with toys now. He will talk up a storm and loves to be petted — Poppi is a character and likes to roll on the floor and show you his furry belly. It would be nice to find a forever home for this sweet kitty. Adoption qualifications required.