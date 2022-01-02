Pets for adoption

Adopted: Tiger, Thor, and Moo from Pima Animal Care Center, Pawkeeper and Czarina from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana and Ryan from The Animal League of Green Valley.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Seamus
ID No.: A415794
Age: 10 years
Story: Seamus is a handsome senior who is described as a "very good boy!" In his previous home, Seamus was housebroken and crate trained. This picture perfect pup is currently in a kennel in the adoptions lobby at PACC — you can't miss him when you enter the building. In PACC playgroup, Seamus was tolerant of the other dogs greeting him and was an easy going guy. He would like to meet any resident dogs before heading off to his new home to make sure they'll be a good fit as roommates.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Rhonda
ID No.: A746926
Age: 6 years
Story: Rhonda is the sweetest dog you will ever meet. She's currently in foster care and her family says she's the ruler of the house with a rabbit, many dogs, cats, and some chickens. This little lady loves attention and like a siren, she draws a huge crowd of people wherever she goes. Rhonda snorts and snores like no one's business and she loves to roll around and scratch all those parts that her stubby little legs can't get to, which is most of her body. To meet this cute little nugget, please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Rosie
ID No.: A597565
Age: 6 years
Story: Rosie is a lovely lady with a huge desire for affection and to sit by you, lay in your lap, snooze under your desk and get lots of snuggles whenever she can. She's so popular at PACC that she lives in the volunteer office. The staff and volunteers describe her as delightful, easy to leash, loves going for walks, enjoys rolling in the grass, and is always hoping she'll get a belly rub. She's housetrained, knows sit, shake, down and she comes when you call her name. Rosie is also playful, enjoys chasing after tennis balls and likes her chew toys.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Poppi
Age: 1 year
Story: Poppi is a handsome tuxedo cat that used to live outside. He is currently in a foster home and really likes humans. When Poppi came to Paws Patrol, he has a little limp. This doesn’t seem to bother him. He is very active and is able to run and jump like most cats his age. The vet gave Poppi a clean bill of health even though he tested positive for FIV. This is something that will most likely never cause him issues and it’s hard to give to another cat. And Poppi really likes the companionship of other cats, especially those in his foster home. They take turns chasing each other. Poppi is even playing with toys now. He will talk up a storm and loves to be petted — Poppi is a character and likes to roll on the floor and show you his furry belly. It would be nice to find a forever home for this sweet kitty. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Poppi. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment
Nosey
Age: 2 years
Story: Nosey was found in a Green Valley neighborhood but was never claimed. She enjoys being petted and getting attention. Although her name seems appropriate, you could give her a more lady-like name when you take her home.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170, www.talgv.org
Tonga
Age: 7 months
Story: This regal kitty is either sitting like a statue or meandering around the shelter looking for humans to snuggle with. He’s affectionate, sweet, and gets along with other kitties quite well. He’s also young, and gets the zoomies, so needs a family willing to play with him, to keep him out of trouble until he settles down. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Sonny Quinn
Age: 7 months
Story: Sonny is a robust and energetic youngster who was abandoned in a Tucson neighborhood. This beautiful boy is very energetic and playful. He is sweet and snuggly when he is all played out. Sonny Quinn shows some dominant tendencies, he would be happy to be an only kitty. He does not like our dog, so preferably no dogs in the home.
Fee: $129, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Black Beauty
Age: 1 year
Story: Sweet and mellow young female lab mix. Gentle walker. Her tuxedo coloring is gorgeous and her sweet nature will make her a great family addition.
Fee: $180, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Phoebe
Age: 1 year
Story: Stunning young female, possibly Norwegian Forest or Maine Coon mix.
Fee: $90, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Midnight
ID No.: 701137
Age: 12 years
Story: Midnight is one of the longest residents at HSSA, though you won’t find him when you come to visit our Main Campus. He is in a foster home as he searches on for his forever home. He is a snackaholic, and enjoys scouting the kitchen for dropped crumbs. He also has a little sniffle when his chronic cold flares up, but it’s very manageable and doesn’t slow him down one bit. Call an adoption counselor to schedule an meeting with Midnight.
Fee: $50
Contact:
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088 Ext. 173