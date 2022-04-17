Adopted: Gabe and Moose from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Dante
ID No.: A755980
Age: 2 years
Story: Dante is super sweet and loves being around people. He likes other dogs and gives appropriate corrections. He’s a very good listener and is great at taking goofy pictures. Dante is an easy-going guy, who enjoys going for walks with the volunteers, he takes treats nicely, and he’s a lap dog extraordinaire.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Felix
ID No.: A758865
Age: 2 years
Story: Felix is a very happy boy. This lovebug is a volunteer favorite. He walks well on a leash, loves dinner time and he welcomes all the affection — especially belly rubs. He’s a wonderful companion, very loyal, and fun. He keeps his kennel spotless, so it’s likely he’s been housetrained. When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Felix mostly kept to himself or stayed near the handlers in the yard. He would like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to ensure it’s a good fit.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Mr. Big
ID No.: A761509
Age: 5 years
Story: Mr. Big is one of the shelter’s resident shy guys. He appreciates attention and welcomes any petting you’re willing to give him. He would love to go to a home with other cats who can show him the ropes and help him gain confidence. Mr. Big has a list of favorites, and the number one item is chicken. A close second is napping, followed by some more chicken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Miss Kitty
ID No.: 912605
Age: 4 years
Story: Miss Kitty may have a mean look, but it is entirely misleading. She is a sweet little lady who adores head rubs — she will lean into them, and could solicit them all day if you let her.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Tucker
Age: 5 years
Story: Tucker is a handsome black and white tuxedo boy. He is so very sweet. He came to us because his elderly mom could no longer care for him.
Fee: $99, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Mandy
Age: 3 months
Story: Mandy will grow up to be the perfect walking or hiking buddy.
Fee: $260, spayed, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616
Heart
Age: 13 years
Story: If you’re looking for a conversationalist, with unique style, and who will love you forever — Heart is your girl. She is a loving, snuggly older kitty. Heart has a special diet to help her tummy issues and gets along with other cats great.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Memphis
Age: 1½ years
Story: Memphis is a hound mix who will need ample attention and stimulation. He loves chew toys and tolerates his crate. Memphis would prefer an adopter who is home most of the time so that he can get all the love, play, attention, and exercise. If you are interested in Memphis please fill out an application at https://soazbeaglerescue.com.
Fee: $275
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, adoption@soazbeaglerescue.com, www.soazbeaglerescue.com, 520-247-7720
Dano and Lacey
Age: 11 months
Story: Dano is one of three kittens who were born in a Tucson Police Department parking lot. When they were about three weeks old, they were all trapped with their mom so the kitties would stay safe from cars. Dano and his sister, Lacey, ended up with a new stepmom and four fun step-siblings. Dano is a handsome gray tabby who is outgoing and loves all the kittens and adult cats, but he especially loves his beautiful sister Lacey. She is very shy, but Dano brings out her very best. These two kittens are a bonded pair, and as long as they’re together, they will both grow into amazing cats. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $100 for bonded pair Dano and Lacey. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Norman
Age: 1 year
Story: Norman is an energetic Hound mix who knows many commands and likes car rides. He can be rambunctious so needs a strong handler. He’s curious about other dogs and enjoys playtime with a buddy.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
