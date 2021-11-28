Adopted: Callie, Simba and Quark from Pima Animal Care Center, Blue Crush, Jessie and Archer from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana and Smudge from Pawsitively Cats.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Roxie
ID No.: A728724
Age: 4 years
Story: Roxie is a pleasant walking companion and an all-around cheerful young gal. Her former owner said that she was well-behaved in the house, was housebroken, likes toys and is a cuddle bug.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Lexi
ID No.: A513170
Age: 7 years
Story: Lexi has quite the fan club at PACC! A fellow volunteer said “She’s so soft to pet. An absolute delight to walk. Cuddles right up to you. Will crawl in your lap. Does not pull on a leash. I look forward to the days where I see her.” This gentle, senior gal loves people and affection and doesn’t want to miss out on any love you’re willing to share!
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Lion ‘O
ID No.: A761757
Age: 15 years
Story: Every once in a while a cat will come along that makes you feel so at ease. Being together feels natural. Meet Lion ‘O. His purr is healing. Nothing matters at that moment except you and your cat. Lion ‘O is handsome, so very loving and has the loveliest disposition.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Lady Gaga
Age: 1 year
Story: Lady Gaga was rescued by a nice lady and brought to Paws Patrol, where she could be safe. She is the friendliest kitty. When she was taken to the vet to get spayed, we discovered that Lady Gaga was pregnant. She made friends with kitties in the shelter and finally went to a foster home to have her five kittens. Lady Gaga is a showstopper and is very beautiful. She can’t wait to come home with you and be your best friend! She is now spayed and her shots are up to date. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment, give us a call
Barney and Palomah
Age: 10 years
Story: Barney and Palomah are the most playful 10 year old cats we’ve ever known. They became besties after arriving at the shelter early this year. Barney is a very sweet affectionate boy. Palomah is shy around people, but she is very food motivated! They would love to have a home together where they can run and chase each other and their toys. They are so much fun!
Fee: $149 for both
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Heidi
Age: 6 years
Story: Heidi loves people and has been good with children. She is deaf but understands hand signals and is responsive to training. She is house and leash trained but is not fond of other dogs so needs to be your only pet.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170, www.talgv.org
Sugar and Lil Brownie
Age: 4 and 5 years
Story: This adorable bonded pair are looking for a new lap to snuggle in since their owner passed away. Both are super sweet and loving.
Fee: Special pricing for both. Spayed/Neutered, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Nami and Chopper
Age: 10 months
Story: Bonded siblings. These beautiful babies came to us when they were very small. They are the best of friends! They are a little shy at first, but they blossom into love-bugs. We’re not sure how they feels about dogs. They would be best in a quiet home, with older kids, or no children, as they both need their space. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG
Fee: $120 for both
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Flipper
ID No.: 906495
Age: 5 years
Story: Flipper is a handsome tuxedo cat who loves to cuddle. Whenever he meets a new friend, he runs up and greets them with gentle head-butts and sweet meows. He would love nothing more than to be a loving lap cat in an affectionate forever home.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Canelo
ID No.: 906509
Age: 4 years
Story: Canelo is a playful pup looking for an active forever home. He would love to join you on running trails and treks through the desert and when you both get home he will entertain himself with a Frisbee or ball for hours.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus