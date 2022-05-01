Pets for adoption

Adopted: Turbo, Rocky, and Nevea from Pima Animal Care Center, Brooklyn, Sunset, Mandy from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Russell from Paws Patrol Cats.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster

Tank

ID No.: A762843

Age: 3 years

Story: Tank is a fun guy who finds a lot of joy in chasing after a ball and having a trove of doggy toys to pick and choose from. He's people-oriented, so if you're looking for a doggo to hang out at your side or even cuddle with, he's the one. Tank is super smart too - knows sit, wait, take it, and leave it. In his former home, he rang a bell to go out and was crate trained.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Casper

ID No.: A758777

Age: 3 years

Story: Casper is a lovely little nugget who is as sweet as they come. She loves to play, shares her kennel nicely with a friend and she can't resist a good back scratch. The volunteers describe Casper as an affectionate gal who has become social during her stay at PACC. She enjoys running after the ball and has loads of fun in the play yard. Casper is easy to leash, easy to walk, and easy to be with. She loves walking and sniffing around the park, and loves sitting and getting petted. She loves treats.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Van

ID No.: A775287

Age: 13 years

Story: Van is a handsome gentleman — he's so fabulous that he's been promoted as an "Office Cat." He enjoys having his beautiful coat brushed and loves working as a lap warmer. This sweet hunk of a cat was recently diagnosed diabetic. He takes his insulin like a champ. Van is looking for a foster (or forever family!) who can help him manage his needs. If you're curious about diabetic cats and want to learn more about Van, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov or stop by the shelter and meet Van. When you foster for PACC, medical is provided.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Felix

Age: 2 years

Story: Felix is a goofball who loves his walks.

Fee: $180, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Ashley

Age: 2½ years

Story: Ashley is a playful girl who likes to roll around on a lap. Her people were not able to keep her after losing their home. Ashley would prefer a home without other cats or dogs. She would do well in a calm home with people who can keep her entertained and loved.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots

Chevy

ID No.: 914392

Age: 1 year

Story: Chevy is a little Pit Bull mix with a ton of fuel in his tank. Though he would love to be an only doggy child, he hopes you will still have time to play in the yard or go on nice long walks with him. Bring your whole family in to meet this handsome boy.

Fee: $80

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173

Garfield and Odysseus

ID No.: 911053

Age: 11 months, 3 years (Odysseus)

Story: Garfield and Odysseus are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Garfield was incredibly timid but has been opening up more and more each day, especially with the guidance of his best friend, Odysseus. Odysseus was from the streets of Tucson however he belongs with a loving family. He loves curling up for naps alongside Garfield.

Fee: $80 each

Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus

Sumatra

Age: 1½ years

Story: Sumatra recently graduated from the "Shy but Cuddly" room, as she is much more comfortable with humans and is learning how she likes to be interacted with. She can still be a little shy on first meeting, but she likes ear scratchies and treats and would make a great companion for a quiet home.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

McCall

Age: 1 year

Story: McCall used to be a very frightened kitten — thanks to the patience and kindness of the folks at Paws Patrol, McCall has been given a chance to be a joyful kitten. Her foster mom and dad have made all the difference. She adores being around them, especially her foster mom. She can pet and play with her all day long as far as McCall is concerned. She also likes to sit on her foster mom’s lap, but so far, not too happy about being picked up. Another cat or two to play with would be great — she might even be up for a nice dog. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: By appointment, give us a call

Chief

Age: 2 years

Story: Chief is an all-round good dog. He’s a patient, friendly chap that responds to several basic commands. He’s a great leash walker, heels nicely, walks comfortably on loose leash and doesn’t pull.

Fee: $85; includes neuter, shots and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org

