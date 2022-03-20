Pets for adoption

Adopted: Dayton and Reno from Paws Patrol Cats, Aster, Jimmy, Bryan and Shaggy from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Chato and Shadow from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Priya
ID No.: A749880
Age: 3 years
Story: Volunteers love this spirited girl. Priya is so very well behaved in her kennel, always waiting her turn to be walked. In the play yard, she's like a playful puppy. She will chase the ball happily (but not always bring it back lol), and run zoomies around the yard. Priya had a male kennel mate for a while and they really loved to play together. We suspect that Priya would like a friend to keep her company. This little girl has a big heart and just wants to be loved.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Brogan
ID No.: A746036
Age: 3 years
Story: Brogan is an easy-going, friendly pup. This extra-sweet boy is a graduate of PACC's decompression program for shy and fearful dogs. While he is a sensitive kind of guy, he has made great progress in the shelter. Brogan is easy to leash up and loves getting out of his kennel for some fresh air. He walks well on a leash and he also loves exploring all the exciting smells in the play yards at the shelter. Brogan is playful with his current kennel mate - chasing and asking to be chased, play bowing and showing a more goofy and relaxed side.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Nermal
ID No.: A767400
Age: 5 years
Story: Nermal is a sensitive guy who is looking for a nice home where he can spend his time watching the birds out the window and taking naps. In his previous home, he did well with cats and dogs. Nermal would love to find a foster or forever home as the shelter is a little too stressful for him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Lacey
Age: 3 years
Story: Lacey is a beautiful shepherd/ border collie mix. She is very gentle and loves her walks. Lacey adores older children.
Fee: $180, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-5 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Betty White
Age: 5 years
Story: Betty is a very sweet girl, who loves belly rubs and her own bowl of canned food. She a calm love bug. She will be best as an only cat or with another calm cat. No dogs please.
Fee: $99, includes spay, appropriate shots, and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Sara
ID No.: 913361
Age: 10 years
Story: Sara is a very glamorous senior gal. She is sweet and kind, and she knows what she wants in a forever friendship: wet food and devoted friendship!
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Alorah
ID No.: 889390
Age: 3 years
Story: Alorah is a very intelligent young pup. She is a hard working girl who really wants to make her forever home happy. Please bring in your whole family (four-legged friends included!) when you come to meet her.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Bagel
Age: 1 year
Story: This boy came to us as a tiny kitten, with his siblings in need of a loving foster family. He’s playful and gets along with other kitties really well. At first meeting he can be a little standoffish with other cats, but within a few moments he’s found a new best friend. He would be a great addition to a family with older children as Bagel loves to play. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $56
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Russell
Age: 2 years
Story: Russell is a handsome orange tabby. He is very sweet. He came from a colony of cats being taken care of by a wonderful person. She is getting older and can’t take care of such a large group, so Russell has been chosen to become a house cat. He really likes people and all the comforts of home. He would love for you to take him home and brush his beautiful soft coat. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $30. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Bones
Age: 3 years
Story: Bones is practicing for his forever home by staying with his foster. He is house trained, loves car rides, playing fetch, long walks, and a good cuddle. He does not like cats but dogs may be okay. He knows several commands and needs a strong person to give him lots of exercise.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org