Pets for adoption

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Story: Volunteers love this spirited girl. Priya is so very well behaved in her kennel, always waiting her turn to be walked. In the play yard, she's like a playful puppy. She will chase the ball happily (but not always bring it back lol), and run zoomies around the yard. Priya had a male kennel mate for a while and they really loved to play together. We suspect that Priya would like a friend to keep her company. This little girl has a big heart and just wants to be loved.