Adopted: Lexi and Stitch from Pima Animal Care Center, Kai, Slate and Ivy from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive, visit pima.gov/foster
Colt
ID No.: A756516
Age: 3 years
Story: Colt is a happy boy with a bubbly personality who loves to get out on his daily walks and explore the outdoors with his people friends. He's very smart - knows sit, down, paw, and takes his treats with a gentle mouth. He loves cuddles, chest rubs, and any affection. Colt is kennel broken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Otis
ID No.: A746798
Age: 3 years
Story: Otis is a 65lb dog who thinks he's a lap dog. He's a calm walker and very easy to maneuver around the park and shelter areas. Otis is housebroken, knows sit, and enjoys treats, especially cheese. Staffers say Otis is a social and tolerant guy, and we know he's more than capable of charming any potential adopters. In playgroup, Otis was nervous at first but then started wagging his tail and greeting the other dogs. It didn't take long before he initiated play with the other pups.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Turbo
ID No.: A764153
Age: 4 years
Story: Turbo is a wonderful companion cat. He's not a lap kitty, but he does love being petted and sharing your bed. He spends most of his time in his chosen nest, but he does enjoy looking out the window, and he will do just about anything for tasty treats! Turbo is in foster care and would love to meet you.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Molly
Age: 10 years
Story: Molly is a super sweet kitty. She was adopted from us as a kitten, but was recently abandoned in Oregon. We went and got her; now she is ready to find her real forever home. Molly loves people but not other cats. She will be happiest as your only pet.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747, Pawsitivelycats.org
Angel and Sierra
Age: 6 years
Story: Sweet pug mix sisters whose owner could no longer care for them. They love their walks and playing ball. They are super sweet and gentle.
Fee: $100 for both, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Bells
ID No.: 911075
Age: 3 years
Story: Bells is a sweet Pit Bull mix who has the energy of a puppy. She would do well in an active home with plenty of time to play. Plus, she is a genuine sweetheart who would love cuddling with her people at the end of an exciting day.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Archer
ID No.: 896272
Age: 1 year
Story: Archer is an energetic and active boy with a ton of pep in his step. Be sure to bring in your whole family, doggy siblings included, to meet this handsome fellow.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Amulet
Age: 7 years
Story: This gorgeous conversationalist came to us when her human could no longer care for her. Amulet is an insulin-dependent diabetic, but is pretty healthy, takes her meds well, and loves snuggles. She would be a fantastic lap cat for a quieter family. If you have questions about diabetic kitties, please ask.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 520-571-7839
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Rocket and Nikita
Age: 6 months
Story: Rocket and Nikita are a bonded pair that need to be adopted together. They were adopted right away along but returned because the kids did not follow through caring for them. Won’t you get these two kittens back on track for a real forever home? Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $65 for both. Starting February 1, adoption prices will change: all kittens 12 months or younger will be $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment
Bigelow
Age: 9 months
Story: Bigelow is a shy silver tabby kitten that just needs some loving attention to come out of his cubby. He likes to play and would love to have a companion if you have room for two. Please stop in soon or call ahead to arrange a meeting with Bigelow.
Fee: $45 (for 1 or 2), neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org