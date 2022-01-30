Pets for adoption

Story: Otis is a 65lb dog who thinks he's a lap dog. He's a calm walker and very easy to maneuver around the park and shelter areas. Otis is housebroken, knows sit, and enjoys treats, especially cheese. Staffers say Otis is a social and tolerant guy, and we know he's more than capable of charming any potential adopters. In playgroup, Otis was nervous at first but then started wagging his tail and greeting the other dogs. It didn't take long before he initiated play with the other pups.