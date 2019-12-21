Adoptable pets in the Tucson area

Adopted: Robbie and Twilight from Paws Patrol, Tony from Pawsitively Cats and Apollo and Stormer from PACC.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs
JOLLY
ID# A689360
Age: 9 years
Story: Jolly is very sweet and mellow, housebroken and is easy to walk. She’s social, enjoys affection and is dog friendly. Jolly has some hearing issues and is in need of dental that PACC will take care of once she has a foster/forever home so she can recover in comfort. If you can foster Jolly, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: Jolly has a $0 adoption fee.
MARCIE
ID# A328612
Age: 8 years
Story: Marcie is gentle, mellow and affectionate. She enjoys going for walks and is very polite on a her leash, but most of all enjoys receiving love and affection — ear scratches and pets are just the thing! Marcie is a calm, quiet pup — a perfect companion dog with a very balanced and easy personality.
Fee: Marcie has a $0 adoption fee.
BUGATTI
ID# A684357
Age: 5 years
Story: Bugatti is a stunning brindle who is gentle and happy, enjoys being outdoors and sniffing around, and is easy to handle. He loves affection and pets, short walks, and treats.
Fee: Bugatti has a $0 adoption fee.
ATHENA
ID# A691451
Age: 3 years
Story: Athena is a stunner and a great size at just under 50 lbs. She loves to play and show off her tricks: sit, shake, and beg (with two paws). Athena enjoys spending time with people and greets everyone with a kiss and a wagging tail.
Fee: Athena has a $0 adoption fee.
MASQUERADE
ID# A689898
Age: 2 years
Story: Masquerade has a cute personality to go with her unique markings! She enjoys spending time napping, crunching on tasty treats and daydreaming of having friendships with birds — through the window, of course!
Fee: Masquerade has a $0 adoption fee.
SIMON
ID# A683683
Age: 1 year
Story: Simon is one of our working cats. He would love to patrol your yard, ranch, or acreage and keep it rodent-free! To learn more about the Working Cat Program, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
Fee: Simon has a $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
NALA — heeler mix
Age: 8 years.
Story: Nala has it all — except a home! She gets along with other dogs and all people. She knows sit, stop and get down, and was always good at home alone. She likes walks, belly rubs, ear scratches, and her BFF and longtime companion, Nellie (see photo).
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 7 days a week (closed Christmas day).
SKIPPER — shorthair classic tabby
Age: 8 years.
Story: Skipper is lonely without her longtime companion who was adopted first. There’s not much to say about a gal who keeps such a low profile, so why not just come and meet this beautiful tabby with the lovely green eyes?
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
PUFFIN — Tuxedo domestic shorthair
Age: 6 months.
Story: Puffin came to Paws Patrol with a clipped ear in December. In his short life someone thought this tuxedo kitten was feral and had him fixed. But this handsome kitten is as tame as they come. He is a little shy at first but purrs like a motor boat when he’s held and petted. He was named after beautiful Puffin birds, which are black and white, just like his coat. This neatly dressed kitten is loveable and he will be the perfect addition to your household this holiday season.
Fee: $40. In December, ask about our adoption gift certificates. Adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: by appointment, give us a call.
FROSTY — domestic mediumhair
Age: 5 years.
Story: Frosty loves soft, fluffy beds, but would much prefer a lap to snuggle up in. He doesn’t scratch inappropriately and is a gentle giant of a man cat. Frosty loves belly rubs and head scratches, he will head bump you for attention. On occasion he will gently give your hand a love nibble so you will get back to petting him. He is a very loving and soft, medium-haired cat. If you want a loving lap cat, come see Frosty.
Fee: $25. In December, ask about our adoption gift certificates. Adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol.
BETTY
ID: 874386
Age: 2 years.
Story: Betty is a shy girl who enjoys gentle scratches and to be talked to sweetly. She will do best with a patient family with a quiet home where she will get plenty of time to adjust.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road, Mondays-Saturdays 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., or Sundays noon- 5 p.m.
HUNTER
ID: 865078
Age: 7 years.
Story: Hunter is a friendly boy who enjoys going on walks and lounging indoors. He needs a loving family.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
MINERVA — DSH Grey Tabby
Age: 1 year and 9 months
STORY: Minerva was rescued from a feral colony when she was about 3 months old. Besides being gorgeous, she is affectionate and loves to be petted (once she gets to know you.) Minerva has been in several foster homes, and has finally learned how to trust. She is now ready for the purrfect forever home.
Fee: $99 (includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
Meet: Monday — Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
DUNCAN — Black and White Ragdoll
Age: 5 years
Story: This big boy is as affectionate as he is pretty! His personality is bigger than he is, and he loves to hang out with people. He’s very friendly and would love to snuggle up with his very own person. He needs a little help with his lovely locks, as his fur is longer, but brushing is enough. Needs treats and snuggles.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E 21st Street, Tucson AZ 85711
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday and Monday.
