Adoptable pets in the Tucson area

Story: Puffin came to Paws Patrol with a clipped ear in December. In his short life someone thought this tuxedo kitten was feral and had him fixed. But this handsome kitten is as tame as they come. He is a little shy at first but purrs like a motor boat when he’s held and petted. He was named after beautiful Puffin birds, which are black and white, just like his coat. This neatly dressed kitten is loveable and he will be the perfect addition to your household this holiday season.