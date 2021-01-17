Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Hopi, Monte and Moby from Paws Patrol; Harley and Dior from the Animal League of Green Valley; Hercules, Taylor, Sya, Sugar and Stinker from the Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
GUERO
ID No.: A726687
Age: 2 years
Story: Guero is an amazing pup to walk. He’s sweet and takes direction fantastically. He’s enthusiastic on his walks yet happy to stay by your side. Guero takes treats with a soft mouth, does a very nice loose leash walk, follows simple commands, and he absolutely loves ear scratches.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
IROH
ID No.: A711217
Age: 5 years
Story: Iroh is an affectionate, easygoing, sweetheart of a guy. He’s housebroken, walks well on a leash, sleeps soundly in his own doggy bed and loves belly rubs. Iroh is well-behaved in the home, enjoys snoozing the day away, likes car rides and welcomes all the cuddles from his people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SAVANNAH
ID No.: A710622
Age: 3 years
Story: Savannah is a sweet female who is loving and adorable. She’s housebroken, crate-trained and likes to snuggle in bed and sit at your feet while you work. Savannah enjoys going for walks and does a little happy dance near the door when it’s time to go outside.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHARLIE
ID No.: A627705
Age: 3 years
Story: Charlie is a playful guy with a sweet personality. When meeting other dogs in PACC play group, Charlie was friendly with the other pups with an occasional case of the zoomies. He loves playing with toys, is housebroken, smart and friendly to everyone.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GEORGE MESHA — DSH
ID No.: A723265
Age: 3 years
Story: What makes George Mesha so special? He’s a tripod. An adorable tripod. When you approach his kennel he’ll turn himself into an upside down pretzel, while making air biscuits. George Mesha is a shy and sensitive soul. He needs a soft, safe place with a human who will cherish him. Oh, and chicken. He needs someone who will give him some chicken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
OCEANSIDE — DSH
ID No: A721439
Age: 10 years
Story: Oceanside is the world’s sweetest cat. She’s super-confident and loves meeting new people. She gets along with dogs and other cats, and she loves attention.She has the softest fur, welcomes all the scratches you can give, and she’s a total love bug. Oceanside is a true lap cat. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet this lovely gal.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
BENNY TOO — GREY/SILVER TABBY
Age: 9 months
Story: Benny Too is a handsome, semi-feral kitten with bright eyes. He needs to find a home of his own. Benny Too is a shy and scared kitten who likes to hide. He is looking for a home that may start out fostering him first so he can adjust to a home environment. He really needs a cat-savvy person who has experience with less-socialized cats. He may take time to come around but is worth the effort. Benny Too will do well in a quiet, calm place, with no dogs or small children. Most of all, Benny really needs to be loved and feel safe and have a place to call home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment; give us a call.
HARLEY — DILUTE TORTIE
Age: 3 years
Story: Harley is a sweet female. She likes to be near you, but have her space and will let you know when she would like a few pets. She is shy at first but warms up with time. Once she’s comfortable, she loves to play and will carry things around in her mouth and drop it close to you like a dog. She loves to keep you company and will even sleep by your feet. She is not a lap cat but will choose when she would like to be next to you. Harley would prefer a home with no other kitties or dogs. Older, respectful kids could be OK. She enjoys when the kids play with her in her foster home.
Fee: $85. She is spayed, current on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue at adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643
GYPSY
Age: 3 years.
Story: Gypsy is housetrained, uses a doggie door and walks well on leash. She sits and is learning the commands “down” and “look.” She can be particular about her friends and might be best as an only dog.
Fee: $85. Includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
ERNIE
Age: 7 months
Story: Handsome Ernie loves sitting in your lap to give little kisses and nuzzle your eyelashes, and then doing his run-around-the-house-checking-everything-out routine.
Fee: $45. Includes neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
WUZZY
ID No.: 899243
Age: 2 years
Story: Wuzzy is a total love bug. He loves to cuddle and thrives off of attention. Wuzzy needs a family where there is always someone around for him to snuggle with.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
ZOE
ID No.: 900257
Age: 9 months
Story: Zoe is still just a puppy, but she’s already really intelligent. She aims to please, loves to work and is eager to learn new things. Zoe needs an active family who wants to keep her busy.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
GABRIEL — DSH BLACK
Age: 7 years
Story: Gabriel is a super-sweet guy. He is affectionate and loves to be near his people. Gabriel has lived in three homes, but through no fault of his own he has had to return to the shelter when death, divorce and allergies left him homeless time and again. In the shelter he would prefer to be in a quiet place away from the other cats, often choosing to lie on our director’s desk and nap the day away. He will be a great companion and will do best as an only pet. To adopt, please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99. Includes alter, microchip and age-appropriate shots
CHAYA — DSH DILUTE TORTIE
Age: 6 years
Story: Chaya came to us from another shelter for a second chance at adoption. She’s still getting used to the shelter and so can usually be found on the catwalks, meandering around and watching the goings-on. She’s also sweet and loves ear scratches. She is a tortie, so she does have “love me” times, and “not now, go away” times, but they just make her more adorable. Adoption application: https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday