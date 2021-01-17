Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Harley is a sweet female. She likes to be near you, but have her space and will let you know when she would like a few pets. She is shy at first but warms up with time. Once she’s comfortable, she loves to play and will carry things around in her mouth and drop it close to you like a dog. She loves to keep you company and will even sleep by your feet. She is not a lap cat but will choose when she would like to be next to you. Harley would prefer a home with no other kitties or dogs. Older, respectful kids could be OK. She enjoys when the kids play with her in her foster home.