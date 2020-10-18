Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Hogarth is a fine, male kitty who was found at a high school in Tucson. He has a lot to say and purrs when he is held, and we expect that he will adjust nicely to a new home. He is new at Paws Patrol but in his short time there, Hogarth has made friends with the volunteers. We are not sure what kind of home he will do best in, but he does like other kitties, although Hogarth is not so sure about dogs. With patience, Hogarth will have to learn things about living in a home, and he is willing to be a perfect kitty that will learn quickly. Adoption qualifications required.