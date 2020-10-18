Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Patches and Peony were adopted together from Pawsitively Cats; Bean and Ezekiel from Green Valley Paws Patrol; Slippers, Cherub, Ralph and Ducky from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
MELLOW
ID No.: A714922
Age: 2 years
Story: Mellow is always friendly and happy to meet new people. When meeting other dogs in PACC play group, Mellow greeted them appropriately and mostly kept to himself and explored the yard. This cutie is a pleasure to walk, enjoys playing with toys that he picks out, loves rolling in the grass, he knows “sit” and gives the best paw in the world.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
POLO
ID No.: A715365
Age: 5 years
Story: Polo is a sweet pup who recently graduated from the Decompression Program, an amazing program at PACC for shy and fearful dogs. He’s come so far during his time in the program and every day the volunteers see Polo blossoming, enjoying attention and affection. He walks well on a leash, thinks chicken is tasty and says sharing string cheese with him is the way to his heart.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HELEN and BELLA
ID No.: A715248 and A715249
Ages: 9 years and 7 years
Story: Helen and Bella are the best of friends. They’re super low maintenance, very housebroken, and so incredibly sweet. They’re so well-behaved that they’ve become the office dogs for the volunteer room at PACC. Helen is the more outgoing of the two girls. She does a little happy dance when she gets to make a new friend. Bella is a sweet, calm girl who has the cutest way of approaching a new friend with a little tail wag, hoping for a bit of love. This bonded duo would love to find a foster or foster home. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to learn more.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LUCY
ID No.: A700771
Age: 2 years
Story: Lucy is a sweet young lady who loves to give kisses. She’s very gentle and her quiet demeanor has a calming effect on the volunteers at PACC. Lucy likes car rides, going for walks, dipping her paws in the kiddie pool, and then will happily nap in a comfy dog bed or beside you on the couch.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ARLO
ID No.: A589328
Age: 5 years
Story: Arlo is a sweet fluff ball who is friendly and affectionate with everyone he’s met at PACC. He’s a wonderful walking companion and is fun to spend time with. Aside from being handsome, Arlo leashes up and walks easily and he takes treats with a soft mouth. Arlo did well in dog evaluation, initiating and engaging in play like a gentle wrestler.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LELE
ID No.: A717111
Age: 10 years
Story: Lele would love to be your lap kitty while you have your morning coffee. This happy gal is a wonderful companion. She’s the best cuddle bug, she loves to chat about her day (she has the cutest meows) and enjoys having her beautiful fur coat brushed (she’ll thank you by giving you all the sweetest purrs you could ever want). Lele is currently in foster care and is available for adoption, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to schedule a time to meet her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
CHA CHA — DSH LILAC TORTIE
Age: 9 years
Story: This stunning lady came back to us after her very own series of unfortunate events that included being hit by a car. She’s healed up just fine, and is the loving, affectionate and curious girl she always was. She loves snoozing in the sunshine, telling humans what to do and supervising them as they fill her food and water.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
BENNY TOO —GREY/SILVER TABBY
Age: 7 months
Story: Benny Too is a handsome boy with bright eyes. He needs to find a home of his own after being rescued. Benny Too is shy and sometimes scared. He is looking for a home that may start out fostering him first so he can adjust to a home environment. He may take a little time but is worth the effort. Benny Too will do well in a quiet, calm place, with no dogs or small children. Most of all, Benny really needs to be loved and feel safe and have a place to call home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
HOGARTH — TUXEDO
Age: 8 months
Story: Hogarth is a fine, male kitty who was found at a high school in Tucson. He has a lot to say and purrs when he is held, and we expect that he will adjust nicely to a new home. He is new at Paws Patrol but in his short time there, Hogarth has made friends with the volunteers. We are not sure what kind of home he will do best in, but he does like other kitties, although Hogarth is not so sure about dogs. With patience, Hogarth will have to learn things about living in a home, and he is willing to be a perfect kitty that will learn quickly. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
CURTIS
Age: 11 months
Story: Curtis is a handsome, energetic and affectionate boy who is looking for someone to continue his training. He will sit on command and is eager to learn more. If you’re up to the task, please call soon to make an appointment.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
JAZZ
Age: 1 year
Story: Jazz says, “Can I just say something? I may be a year old but I’m still a playful kitten. After being returned twice for being too active, you need to know that I am not a couch potato, so if you want a sedate lady, I am not your girl.” This beautiful kitty loves attention, people, and action.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
CASSIDIE
ID No.: 894270
Age: 8 years
Story: Cassidie is a mellow wallflower who is incredibly sweet with people once he gets to know them. She needs a low-energy home with lots of comfy spots to rest.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
GALAXY
ID No.: 891277
Age: 1 year
Story: Galaxy is cautious but curious. Her tail is always wagging but she’s sometimes a bit shy with new people. She needs a loving, patient family and a home where she can be the only dog.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
FELICITY — DSH TORTOISESHELL
Age: 6 years
Story: Felicity didn’t have the best start in life. She was found roaming outdoors while pregnant. A good Samaritan brought her to the shelter. Once in her foster home, her very sweet nature became clear. She gave birth to four adorable kittens and was a great mama. Her kittens have been adopted, but Felicity is still looking for people to love. She is a super sweet, playful girl who would be a fabulous addition to any home. To adopt please complete our online application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and age appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
