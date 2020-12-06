Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Cindy and Tommy from Paws Patrol; Eva and Una from Pawsitively Cats were adopted together; Chance, King, Chopper, San Luis and Balboa from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
RAYSON
ID No.: A719017
Age: 1 year
Story: Rayson is a fun young pup who enjoys running, playing and fetching balls, jumping in the kiddie pool, pawing at the water; this guy knows how to have a blast! Rayson knows he must keep his paws on the floor and wait to be leashed, he loves going for walks and is eager to please and treat motivated.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900.
TRENT
ID No.: A722874
Age: 3 years
Story: Trent is a handsome pup with a great personality. He leashes up nicely, has good leash manners and walks loose-leash by your side. He’s very attentive to his human partner and makes good eye contact. While out for a walk, Trent enjoys smelling all the smells and, if given the opportunity, he’ll crawl into your lap. Trent is a friendly, easygoing pup with a gentle temperament who will give unconditional love.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900.
ROCKO
ID No.: A715602
Age: 3 years
Story: Rocko is a gentle, sensitive soul. He leashes up nicely and enjoys going for walks and loves to be right by his person’s side. He’s a little shy, but you’ll quickly realize what a lovely companion he is. Rocko is a sweet pup who will blossom when he’s shown that he will have love always and forever.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900.
TIBERIUS
ID No.: A720343
Age: 6 years
Story: Tiberius is a super smart guy who would love to show you how well he can sit, shake, speak and wait. He’s a loose-leash walker, responds to his name, makes eye contact and welcomes petting. In his previous home, Tiberius was housebroken and was trusted to be loose in the house when left home alone.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900.
SCHOONER — DSH
ID No.: A722389
Age: 10 years
Story: Schooner is a super loving gentleman who enjoys having company. He likes being petted and told just how handsome he is — he’ll immediately thank you for your love with the sweet sound of his purr. Schooner would love a foster (or forever) home. Please make an appointment to meet him or email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
KIO — TORTOISESHELL
Age: 3 months
Story: Looking for a beautiful kitten, who is cute and sweet? Look no further. Kio is a stunning kitty. She was found as a tiny kitten hiding under fallen palm leaves in a yard and was very scared. She was all alone with no mother in sight. Luckily, someone brought this baby kitten to Paws Patrol. Kio is ready for her forever home. She will purr and show you love. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MICCA — SNOWSHOE MIX SEAL POINT SIAMESE
Age: 9 years
Story: Micca is a senior female cat who is beautiful. She has been in a home for most of her life until her dad died, and her mom was really allergic to her. Her previous parents would describe Micca as their office assistant. She loves to lie in front of the computer while they work. Micca also loves to be just a lap cat and be brushed. She used to live with two small dogs and got along with them well. Micca has never really lived with other cats and does not like the ones who are currently in her foster home. Other than that, Micca is a well-behaved cat. She never scratches the furniture. She also loves her tall cat tower which will go with her when adopted. If you have a calm household and patience, we think Micca will adjust to her new life with you. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
HANDSOME JACK
ID No.: 896181
Age: 14 years
Story: Handsome Jack is the cuddliest cat you’ll ever met. He’s not shy at all, but loves to spend his time cozying up under a pile of blankets. Handsome Jack needs a warm, cozy home with lots of soft blankets and good snuggle spots.
Fee: Waived
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road.
BANDITO
ID No.: 898375
Age: 9 months
Story: Bandito is an active, high energy boy who loves to run and play. Bandito needs an active family, and lots of space, and preferably a nice big yard and lots of long walks.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road.
SERGEANT PEPPER
Age: 2 years
Story: If you need a hiking buddy, Sgt. Pepper is the one for you. This 30-pound guy is full of energy and loves to run and play, or better yet, go on car rides to new places to run and play. He knows basic commands and is eager to learn more. Call today and set a date to meet Sgt. Pepper.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley
