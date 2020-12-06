Adoptable pets in Tucson

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Looking for a beautiful kitten, who is cute and sweet? Look no further. Kio is a stunning kitty. She was found as a tiny kitten hiding under fallen palm leaves in a yard and was very scared. She was all alone with no mother in sight. Luckily, someone brought this baby kitten to Paws Patrol. Kio is ready for her forever home. She will purr and show you love. Adoption qualifications required.

Story: Micca is a senior female cat who is beautiful. She has been in a home for most of her life until her dad died, and her mom was really allergic to her. Her previous parents would describe Micca as their office assistant. She loves to lie in front of the computer while they work. Micca also loves to be just a lap cat and be brushed. She used to live with two small dogs and got along with them well. Micca has never really lived with other cats and does not like the ones who are currently in her foster home. Other than that, Micca is a well-behaved cat. She never scratches the furniture. She also loves her tall cat tower which will go with her when adopted. If you have a calm household and patience, we think Micca will adjust to her new life with you. Adoption qualifications required.