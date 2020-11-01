Adoptable pets in Tucson

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

SAN LUIS and BALBOA — DMH

ID No.: A719436 and A719435

Ages: 10 years

Story: San Luis and Balboa are both affectionate and enjoy being brushed, having their ears rubbed and getting petted. Balboa will roll onto his back so you’re sure to give him a belly rub. San Luis has the cutest polydactyl toes. San Luis and Balboa are not bonded, but they sure enjoy each other’s company and would probably appreciate a home with other cats.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

CHEVY and GARRETT — GRAY TABBY DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR

Age: 4 months

Story: Chevy and Garrett are such handsome males. Chevy, Garrett and their brother Eddie are from the “Saturday Night Live” litter. These playful kitties are all cute and have gray striping features like a tiger. They are friendly and ready for a home of their own. Chevy is the most shy out of the three. In the right home we know he will flourish and show off his silly personality, especially if he’s adopted with Garrett and/or Eddie. Adoption qualifications required.