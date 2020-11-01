Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Hogarth from Green Valley Paws Patrol, Ali Mae from Animal League of Green Valley, Lele, Rosco and Potion from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
SUGAR
ID No.: A718632
Age: 5 years
Story: Sugar is a beautiful female who is as sweet as her name. She’s easy to leash, sits nicely for treats, and is easygoing. Sugar has the cutest little nub for a tail and who can resist one ear up and one ear down.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
RUDY
ID No.: A719853
Age: 2 years
Story: Rudy is a charmer. He has a handsome chocolate brown coat and eyes that see right through you. He leashes nicely, sits pretty for treats,and walks well on a leash. Rudy is a little shy, but he did well meeting other dogs in PACC play group. He was appropriate with the other pups, mostly keeping to himself and exploring the yard.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GRACIE
ID No.: A717676
Age: 1 year
Story: Gracie has a million-dollar smile. She’s so very sweet, enjoys spending time with her volunteer friends and likes dipping her paws in the kiddie pool. Gracie is a little shy, but she’s come such a long way since she’s been at PACC.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
JACKELMAN
ID No.: A717540
Age: 2 years
Story: Jackelman is extremely smart and he knows sit, shake, down, watch/look, and touch. He’s a really nice, intelligent pup who loves to explore and would make a great trail dog. Jackelman engages well with his handler, accepts affection and is treat-motivated. He’s an athletic guy who wants to please and loves to show off his skills.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
FUSBALL
ID No.: A718155
Age: 6 years
Story: Fusball is a tender and sensitive female who has captured the hearts of the volunteers at PACC. She’s friendly, easy to leash up, tolerant, housebroken, and really appreciates affection. Fusball would love to find a forever home in a calm environment with someone who will show her all the kindness and love she craves.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SAN LUIS and BALBOA — DMH
ID No.: A719436 and A719435
Ages: 10 years
Story: San Luis and Balboa are both affectionate and enjoy being brushed, having their ears rubbed and getting petted. Balboa will roll onto his back so you’re sure to give him a belly rub. San Luis has the cutest polydactyl toes. San Luis and Balboa are not bonded, but they sure enjoy each other’s company and would probably appreciate a home with other cats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
CHEVY and GARRETT — GRAY TABBY DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 4 months
Story: Chevy and Garrett are such handsome males. Chevy, Garrett and their brother Eddie are from the “Saturday Night Live” litter. These playful kitties are all cute and have gray striping features like a tiger. They are friendly and ready for a home of their own. Chevy is the most shy out of the three. In the right home we know he will flourish and show off his silly personality, especially if he’s adopted with Garrett and/or Eddie. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Chevy, $65 for him and Garrett, or $90 for him, Garrett and Eddie. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BUGSY
ID No.: 891607
Age: 3 years
Story: Bugsy is a big snuggle bug. He aims to please and all he wants to do is love. Bugsy loves affection and he would do best in a home with someone who can spend lots of time with him.
Fee: Free
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
CLEO
ID No.: 887948
Age: 12 years
Story: Cleo is a sassy female with lots of energy for a 12-year-old cat. She’s very food-motivated and loves to play. Cleo needs a home where she can receive the attention she deserves. She’s a rough player and would do best in a home with no small children.
Fee: Free
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
BENJIA
Age: 6 years
Story: Benjia lived with her family for five years until they moved away. She loves people but not other dogs. She would like a home without steps and prefers being in her crate to taking a walk. (TALGV volunteers are trying to change her mind.)
Fee: $85, includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
QUEENIE
Age: 3 years
Story: Although she’s a little slow to warm up, Queenie prefers people to other felines, especially folks who will pet her. She lost her home when dad’s fiancé was allergic to cats. If there’s room for a Queen in your home, please call to set a date to meet her.
Fee: $45, includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
EVA — DSH TORBIE and UNA — DSH SNOWSHOE SIAMESE MIX
Age: 1½ years (Eva) and 5 months (Una)
Story: Eva and her six tiny kittens were rescued from a trailer park by one of our volunteers. Poor Eva was covered in cactus needles and had an abscess on her jaw. The kittens were also covered in cactus needles, fleas and some of them had upper respiratory infections. They are all better now.
After receiving vet care and tender loving care, five of the kittens have been adopted. Eva and her kitten Una are now awaiting their forever home, hopefully together. Eva is reserved, but sweet and playful; Una is curious, playful and sweet. To adopt one or both, please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for both (includes spaying, microchip and appropriate shots.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
