Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: This cat is a handsome orange tabby with a spectacular coat that looks like butterscotch and he is just as sweet! This feline has a friendly personality and will warm up to just about anyone. He was found wandering outdoors a few months ago and may have been someone’s kitty at one point before he came to Paws Patrol. The Sonoran Desert is a dangerous place and this kitty will need to be kept safely indoors. He has so much love to give, so Butterscotch will need plenty of playing and attention from his family. Give this guy a chance to become a part of your family and you two will have fun. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $20 for Butterscotch. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

CALI-MA — CALICO

Age: 1½ years