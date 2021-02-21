Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Freedom, Peace and Meadow from The Animal League of Green Valley; Vista from Paws Patrol; Griswold, Tackleberry, Savannah and Oceanside from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BOBA
ID No.: A728305
Age: 2 years
Story: Boba is an energetic, fun dog who loves to play Frisbee. In his former home, Boba was housebroken and crate trained and was described as a great dog. This bubbly boy is super smart too! He knows “sit” and “shake,” is treat -motivated and eager to please.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PORK CHOP
ID No.: A716767
Age: 3 years
Story: Pork Chop is a big snuggle bug! He loves to sprawl on the couch and snuggle up with his people. He is fully house trained and gets along great with dogs he has met before. He loves going on walks and he just passed beginner obedience class and is good with “sit,” “stay,” “down”and “leave it.” Pork Chop is currently in foster care and is looking for forever love, email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to meet him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ATLAS
ID No.: A689700
Age: 4 years
Story: Atlas is affectionate and fun to spend time with. He’s an expert cuddler, takes treats gently and then will look up at you while he chews as if to say “thanks.” He’s housebroken, enjoys rope toys, Kongs, and knows “sit” and “down.”
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
NIMBUS
ID No.: A730993
Age: 3 years
Story: Nimbus is a sweet, sensitive girl who has found herself at PACC with a little bit of a hitch in her giddyup. The PACC clinic is taking good care of her and everyone is doing everything they can to help her feel her very best. Nimbus is a timid girl, but is very friendly and just needs time to come out of her shell. She enjoys treats and is easy to handle and would love to find a calm home where she can relax and gain confidence. Nimbus is also available to foster, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
YOYO
ID No.: A727576
Age: 3 years
Story: Yoyo is a friendly little fella who enjoys going for walks and spending time with the volunteers. He loves smelling all the good outdoor smells and if you stop to rest, he’ll put his head in your lap and will welcome any affection you’re willing to give. When you pet him, he’ll thank you with a loose, happy, wiggly body and a happy smile on his face. Yoyo makes great eye contact, sits for treats and takes them with a soft mouth.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SCARLETTO — DSH
ID No.: A730635
Age: 7 years
Story: Scarletto has a wish list of items that would make him so very happy: a window sill, so he can catch some sun while he watches the birds and lizards outside; a soft bed, so he can get some restful sleep throughout the day; tasty treats, so he can fill his belly; and then take those wonderful naps.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
PERDITA
Age: 10 years
Story: Perdita is a sweetie that loves people, back scratches, playing with balls, and treats (not necessarily in that order). She will ask to go out, sits on request, likes eating in her crate and enjoys walking with you. As a senior lady, she comes with Vet Care Support for Life.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, microchip and Vet Care Support for Life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
MAMA BUENA and CHULA
Age: 7 years and 8 years.
Story: After living with dad all their lives, their sadness is noticeable now. They enjoyed watching TV with him (Wildcats are their faves). They love to cuddle while being brushed, and treats are always welcome. You can double the love and have both these nice girls for the price of one.
Fee: $45 for both, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
BUTTERSCOTCH — ORANGE/RED TABBY
Age: Not sure, but around 1 year
Story: This cat is a handsome orange tabby with a spectacular coat that looks like butterscotch and he is just as sweet! This feline has a friendly personality and will warm up to just about anyone. He was found wandering outdoors a few months ago and may have been someone’s kitty at one point before he came to Paws Patrol. The Sonoran Desert is a dangerous place and this kitty will need to be kept safely indoors. He has so much love to give, so Butterscotch will need plenty of playing and attention from his family. Give this guy a chance to become a part of your family and you two will have fun. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Butterscotch. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
CALI-MA — CALICO
Age: 1½ years
Story: This kitty is a stunning calico girl. She is still learning how to relax and be more comfortable with people. Cali-Ma was a little over a year old when she came to Paws Patrol. She is quiet and reserved, but give her enough attention, patience and love, and she will purr for you. Her coat will require regular brushing, and she is still getting used to being groomed. Do you have the love and patience for this calico? If so, make her day and take her to her very own forever home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
MUMBLES
ID No.: 900871
Age: 2 years
Story: Mumbles is affectionate and loves to be petted and brushed. Mumbles needs a best friend who understands him and will give him time to open up.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
SOPHIE
ID No.: 884784
Story: Sophie is reserved with new people, but turns into a social butterfly once she’s gotten to know you. Sophie needs a home that will give her time and space to get comfortable and let her be herself.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
BOOTS — DSH TABBY
Age: 14 years
Story: We are looking for a foster home or foster-to-adopt for Boots. He is a very sweet boy. Both of his people passed away in the past year, his mom most recently from COVID-19. Our fosters provide the TLC, we take care of the medical care.
His people found him lying on the side of a road after being hit by a car, he was paralyzed for two years before he regained use of his back legs. Boots is on a special diet that we will provide him in a foster home. He will be best as an only pet. To foster or foster-to-adopt, please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
DOT — DSH BLACK
Age: 11 months
Story: Dot is still waiting for her forever home. She is quite happy in her foster home and loves being their office assistant.
Dot came to us last year with her four siblings when they were just days old. Their mama was found deceased in an alley; thankfully the person noticed she had been nursing babies and went looking for them. They were bottle-fed by one of our fabulous fosters then moved to the current foster home when they were ready to be rambunctious kittens and run all over the house. All of Dot’s siblings have been adopted, but she is still waiting!
If you are interested in meeting her please fill out our online adoption application at pawsitivelycats.org, then we will schedule a time for you to visit her in her foster home. Masks and hand-washing required please.
Fee: $110
Contact: Pawsitively Cats