Adoptable pets in Tucson

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CHANCE
ID No.: A715650
Age: 2 years
Story: Chance is a super sweet guy who is easy to leash up and is well-behaved. He enjoys his daily walks and spending time with all his volunteer friends. He’s described as a super nice guy and does well during play groups but mostly keeps to himself.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BUBBA RAY and MARY SUE
ID No.: A723033 and A723034
Ages: 2 years
Story: Bubba Ray and Mary Sue are the best of friends. Mary Sue is the more outgoing of the two, enjoying pets and affection from her volunteer friends. She’ll even jump on your lap if it’s available. Bubba Ray takes his cues from Mary Sue and is really coming out of his shell. This bonded pair watch out for each other and really enjoy each other’s company. They give each other confidence and rely on each other for security.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TACO
ID No.: A716356
Age: 1 year
Story: Taco is an affectionate and gentle young man. He loves his walks around the lake, smelling all the smells and having one-on-one time with his human friends. In his previous home he was housebroken and enjoyed sleeping in a comfy spot in the living room. Taco also knows sit, is easy to leash and is calm when exiting his kennel.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LIAM
ID No.: A676641
Age: 2 years
Story: Liam is a sweet and shy pup who is coming out of his shell slowly and we’re all seeing the joyful personality in him. He was crate trained in his previous home, housebroken and loves all the toys. Liam gives a solid sit when leashing up, he loves exploring while out on his walk, and is responsive to verbal cues with lots of eye contact.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KING
ID No.: A706771
Age: 4 years
Story: King is a wonderful companion who is smart, affectionate and enjoys attention. He recently spent time in a foster home and was described as very friendly, housebroken, a couch potato, and when left alone he slept on his blanket. This sweet guy sits pretty, leashes up well and walks gently on a loose leash.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HEX and VEX
ID No.: A721969 and A721970
Ages: 4 years
Story: Hex and Vex say life is better when you get to share it with your best friend, especially when it’s your brother. Vex has a spot right above his shoulder blades where he loves to be petted. Hex will take all the chin and ear scratches. Hex and Vex are a bonded pair who would love an endless supply of treats, a comfy bed for the two of them to curl up in, and they would love a window so they can watch all the outside critters scurry around.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
CINDY — TUXEDO — and BILLY BOB — GRAY AND WHITE
Age: 3 months
Story: Cindy is a cute kitten. She is bonded with her brother Billy Bob. Slowly Cindy is becoming more social and is starting to enjoy being held. She especially likes people when she is fed or when she is sleepy. She is energetic and playful. Sometimes she is sassy and will talk back. She loves playing with Billy Bob and they are the cutest things when snuggling together. Billy Bob is a handsome kitten. Unlike his sister, Cindy, Billy Bob does not want you to pick him up or be held. He is very scared of people. He will not bite or scratch, but he will hiss and then run off and hide. His foster family has been patiently working with him and the progress is slow. Billy Bob is bonded with Cindy. Cindy and Billy Bob need a home that has patience, compassion and a place to feel truly safe. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for Cindy and Billy Bob. They must be adopted together. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
HANNAH
Age: 1 year
Story: Hannah is an affectionate girl with majestic ears and unique feet that enjoy walking better on sidewalks and other flat surfaces. She likes car rides and loves to play and any activity that involves a treat.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment, TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
VIOLA
Age: 3 years
Story: Viola is much happier now that she is at the shelter and her babies have all found homes. She is FIV-positive and has Vet Care Support for Life. Viola would love a safe and quiet home with you so please call soon to make a date to meet her.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots and microchip plus vet care support for life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
JARHEAD
ID No.: 896126
Age: 1 year
Story: Jarhead is a big, adorable puppy who has no concept of how big he is. He’s a lap dog with a ton of energy and is extremely affectionate. Jarhead needs a family with no other pets and plenty of time to give him the love, attention and the training he deserves.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road.11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
TIBAUS
ID No.: 897426
Age: 4½ years
Story: Tibaus is a quiet and reserved boy, but totally happy to be handled and meet new people. Tibaus needs an easygoing home with humans that will shower him with love and affection.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
DOT — DSH BLACK
Age: 7 months
Story: Dot is a beautiful little girl who is waiting for a forever home. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she is an attention hog. Dot is playful and full of energy and loves being around “her person.” She is especially adept at “office support” and will sprawl out on the desk for lots of petting. To adopt please complete our online application form found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $110 (includes spay, microchip and age appropriate shots. Tested negative for feline leukemia.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
EVA — DSH TORBIE
Age: 1½ years
Story: Eva and her six tiny kittens were rescued from a trailer park by one of our volunteers. Poor Eva was covered in cactus needles and had an abscess on her jaw. She is all better now. After receiving vet care and tender loving care, five of the kittens have been adopted. Eva is reserved, but sweet and playful. She would do well in a loving home. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $99 (includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots. Tested negative for feline leukemia.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats
LECHEE — DSH WHITE WITH GINGER TABBY
Age: 3 years
Story: Lechee is a sweet, gentle boy who came to us earlier this year, when his human passed away. He’s affectionate, loves treats and having his ears scratched. He also gets along great with other kitties, and is very mellow. We don’t know if he’s met a dog, but with his temperament, and the right introduction (slow and careful) we think he would be great with them.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
