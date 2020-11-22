Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Cindy is a cute kitten. She is bonded with her brother Billy Bob. Slowly Cindy is becoming more social and is starting to enjoy being held. She especially likes people when she is fed or when she is sleepy. She is energetic and playful. Sometimes she is sassy and will talk back. She loves playing with Billy Bob and they are the cutest things when snuggling together. Billy Bob is a handsome kitten. Unlike his sister, Cindy, Billy Bob does not want you to pick him up or be held. He is very scared of people. He will not bite or scratch, but he will hiss and then run off and hide. His foster family has been patiently working with him and the progress is slow. Billy Bob is bonded with Cindy. Cindy and Billy Bob need a home that has patience, compassion and a place to feel truly safe. Adoption qualifications required.