Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Vacquera, Andy, Dewey, Sky, Garrett, Opie, and Chevy from Paws Patrol; Viola and Hannah from The Animal League of Green Valley; Hocus, Pocus, Chavelo, and Luke from the Pima Animal Care Center.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: By appointment only.

Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.

Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.

HERCULES

ID No.: A717542

Age: 3 years

Story: Hercules is a friendly guy, but can be shy when you first meet him. He sits pretty with all four on the floor and leashes up nicely for his walk. He loves showing off how well he can sit, down and Shake — he knows he gets tasty treats and he takes them with a soft mouth. In his previous home, Hercules was an indoor pup who was housetrained and slept in his crate.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

DUSTY

ID No.: A719795

Age: 7 years

Story: Dusty is an easygoing senior who enjoys taking a nice stroll around the park. He’s a mellow fellow, will sit pretty for a treat or two and he would be perfectly content lounging around most of the day. In his previous home, Dusty was housebroken and used a doggie door to go in and out. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Dusty generally kept to himself and was easygoing and tolerant of the other dogs.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

SMOKEY

ID No.: A639967

Age: 2 years

Story: Smokey is a sweet, shy male who could use a little extra love to help him gain confidence. He leashes up easily and he enjoys his walks around the lake. Smokey has a gentle, friendly and patient personality. When meeting other dogs in PACC play group, Smokey was tolerant of the other dogs’ greetings and preferred to keep to himself.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

LOUIE

ID No.: A524791

Age: 7 years

Story: Louie is a social male who makes friends wherever he goes. He’s super-affectionate, loves to give kisses, knows how to sit and loves car rides. Louie enjoys taking a dip in the kiddie pool and has been appropriate when meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup. In his previous home, Louie was housebroken and he slept in his own crate.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

ZOE — DMH

ID No.: A571272

Age: 9 years

Story: Zoe has quickly become the office cat at PACC. She’s vision-impaired but she can see some shadows. Zoe gets around just fine and has no problem finding her comfy beds or smelling where the tasty treats are! She enjoys head scratches, will bat around a toy or two and she has the sweetest purr.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

ARMANI and JEDI

ID No.: A721889 and A721890

Ages: 8 years and 2 years

Story: Armani and Jedi are best buddies. They’re a sensitive, delicate pair who happen to like life at a slow and gentle pace. Jedi is cautious and relies on Armani for confidence and has realized that being petted is a great thing. Armani is the caretaker and knows Jedi is scared; he often places himself in front of Jedi to comfort and protect him. Armani does crave attention and looks forward to visits from his volunteer friends.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

TOMMY — GREY AND WHITE

Age: 3 months

Story: Last week you met Cindy and Billy Bob, well Tommy is the adorable brother of both! Tommy is a handsome kitten. He is 3 months old and like his siblings, came to Paws Patrol scared. Since he’s been in a foster home with his siblings, he is much more relaxed and able to do things that kittens do, play, sleep, eat and more! Tommy likes to be held and loved. He is a gentle, sweet and innocent little kitten and ready for a forever home of his own or with his other two siblings. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $40 for Tommy or $90 for him and Cindy and Billy Bob. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40, and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment; give us a call.

NALA and DOMINO — SILVER TABBY

Age: 3 months

Story: Nala is a beautiful tabby kitten. Her and her brother, Domino, were found in Rio Rico in August and brought to Paws Patrol. These two are currently living in a foster home. Nala has stunning hazel-green eyes with natural black eyeliner. Her coat is white, short and beautifully marked with black and gray tabby stripes. If this kitten was not already the cutest thing you’ve ever seen, her little black nose has a few freckles! Domino is a fun-loving kitten. He enjoys playing with his sister and they can keep each other entertained for hours. Plus when it’s time to settle down, these two are adorable when they cuddle. He loves being spoiled by his foster mom. This handsome tabby has two front white mittens and two hind white socks. They are bonded and will have to be adopted together. Please contact Paws Patrol to set up an appointment to meet these two kittens. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $65 for Nala and Domino. They must be adopted together. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol

LOCO

Age: 6 years

Story: What a difference a diet makes! Since Loco has lost lots of weight, he’s ready to leave the couch and walk with you. He loves car rides and is good with children, cats, and most other dogs.

Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.

LINUS

Age: 3 years

Story: Linus was found rolling in the dirt in the desert, but it’s evident that he was not a stray for long. Since no one has claimed him, he’s ready and available to come to your home today.

Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley

RUCA

ID No.: 897215

Age: 1 year

Story: Ruca is sweet and social and loves making new friends! She’s a gentle soul who just wants to be loved. Ruca needs a playful family who can just let her be herself.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays

KING

ID No.: 894381

Age: 7 years

Story: King is a big beautiful male who loves belly scratches and going for long walks. King needs a family with room in their heart and their home for this wonderful, loving guy.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus

BENTON and TIGERS EYE — DSH GINGER TABBIES

Age: 6 months

Story: These two gorgeous ginger males are as close as brothers but found each other here at the shelter as newly available kittens. They are the cutest bonded pair, playing together, chewing on each other’s ears, and of course wrestling. They’re young and so need a family who will play with them; otherwise you never know what trouble they might get into—being adorable the whole way!

Fees: $200 (bonded pair)

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

DOT — DSH BLACK

Age: 7 months

Story: Dot is a beautiful little female who is waiting for a forever home. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she is an attention hog. Dot is playful and full of energy and loves being around “her person.” She is especially adept at “office support” and will sprawl out on the desk for lots of petting. To adopt, please complete our online application form found at pawsitivelycats.org.

Fee: $110 (includes spay, microchip and age-appropriate shots. Tested negative for feline leukemia.)

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org

EVA — DSH TORBIE

Age: 1½ years

Story: Eva and her six tiny kittens were rescued from a trailer park by one of our volunteers. Poor Eva was covered in cactus needles and had an abscess on her jaw. She is all better now. After receiving vet care and tender loving care, five of the kittens have been adopted. Eva is reserved but sweet and playful. She would do well in a loving home. To adopt, please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.

Fee: $99 (includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots. Tested negative for feline leukemia.)

Contact: Pawsitively Cats

