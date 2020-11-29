Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Last week you met Cindy and Billy Bob, well Tommy is the adorable brother of both! Tommy is a handsome kitten. He is 3 months old and like his siblings, came to Paws Patrol scared. Since he’s been in a foster home with his siblings, he is much more relaxed and able to do things that kittens do, play, sleep, eat and more! Tommy likes to be held and loved. He is a gentle, sweet and innocent little kitten and ready for a forever home of his own or with his other two siblings. Adoption qualifications required.

Story: Nala is a beautiful tabby kitten. Her and her brother, Domino, were found in Rio Rico in August and brought to Paws Patrol. These two are currently living in a foster home. Nala has stunning hazel-green eyes with natural black eyeliner. Her coat is white, short and beautifully marked with black and gray tabby stripes. If this kitten was not already the cutest thing you’ve ever seen, her little black nose has a few freckles! Domino is a fun-loving kitten. He enjoys playing with his sister and they can keep each other entertained for hours. Plus when it’s time to settle down, these two are adorable when they cuddle. He loves being spoiled by his foster mom. This handsome tabby has two front white mittens and two hind white socks. They are bonded and will have to be adopted together. Please contact Paws Patrol to set up an appointment to meet these two kittens. Adoption qualifications required.