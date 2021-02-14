Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Addison, Waylon, Tiny and Chestnut from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
DAISY
ID No.: A712086
Age: 3 years
Story: Daisy is a happy, wiggly, super-sweet girl. She walks well on a leash, is housebroken, knows sit and thinks treats are tasty. In play group, Daisy greeted other dogs appropriately and engaged in a bit of play and seemed to enjoy the company of other dogs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SOLEO
ID No.: A728002
Age: 7 years
Story: Soleo is a sweet, affectionate senior lady looking for a comfy retirement home. She loves an energetic walk, eagerly exploring all the new scents. Soleo loves treats, loves attention and affection. She’s smart, polite and very people-oriented.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LARKSPUR
ID No.: A613853
Age: 4 years
Story: Larkspur loves exploring all the scents while out for his walks. He’s treat motivated and will give you a solid sit for them. Volunteers describe him as a gentle giant and a very good boy. Larkspur is a calm and affectionate pup who will be a devoted companion.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MARY JANE
ID No.: A703277
Age: 2 years
Story: Mary Jane is a lovely little brown and white patchwork girl who came to PACC as a stray. She loves going for walks and is very well-behaved, leashing up easily and walking politely. She recently spent time in a foster home and we learned that she’s obedient, housebroken, crate trained and loves cuddles.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
REX
ID No.: A504574
Age: 7 years
Story: Rex is a wonderfully social and smart dog. He’s an ideal walking companion and enjoys his leisurely strolls with his many volunteer friends. When you stop by his kennel, Rex is an eager greeter and likes to show off his toy collection. If you’re looking for a relaxed, easy peasy, great listener who enjoys sniffing the crisp air on a relaxing stroll, then Rex is your guy.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MUM-Z
ID No.: A715662
Age: 12 years
Story: Mum-Z is a real lover, craves attention and even asks for it (she has the cutest meow). She’s a social gal, welcomes cuddles and loves being petted. Mum-Z likes chasing after laser lights, enjoys afternoon naps and will watch the birds from the window sill.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MAIZIE
Age: 12+
Story: Maizie is a professional biscuit maker seeking a co-worker to loaf on periodically throughout the day. She accepts pets and laying on your lap gladly as payment. She tends to invade personal space to get on said lap, but is so sweet and truly just loves laying on you and purring away all day. Hanging out in a window sill is her second favorite activity. She does fine with calm canine companions, but is not a fan of other cats. She prefers to be the sole feline queen.
Fee: $85. Maisie is spayed, current on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. She also recently was groomed and had all her dental work done. She doesn’t have many teeth left, but is much happier now.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue 520-200-1643, or adoption@sacatrescue.org.
DANNY — BLACK AND WHITE TUXEDO DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR
Age: 4 months
Story: Danny is stunning, but he will need a cat-savvy human to care for him. He scares easily, although once he is familiar with his humans and has a safe space, he’s just a playful kitten that doesn’t like to sit still. He would love to be adopted with his gorgeous sis, Miss Priss, but would be OK without her too. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MISS PRISS — ORANGE AND RED TABBY DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR
Age: 4 months
Story: Miss Priss is so cute, but also very shy and cautious. She was found outdoors in the desert with her big bro, Danny. She will need a quiet home with no dogs or small children, so cat-savvy people are a requirement for her forever home. She will purr and love you endlessly once she gets to know and trust you. If you can adopt her brother with her, that would be ideal, but not necessary. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
FERRIGNO
ID No.: 901764
Age: 2 years
Story: Ferrigno is a high-energy, lovable dog who loves to play ball. All Ferrigno needs is an active family who likes to throw tennis balls.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
STAR
ID No.: 897472
Age: 6 years
Story: Star is a super-sweet girl who loves to be petted and brushed. She’s easygoing and likes to be held. Star needs a family who is willing to give her lots of snacks, toys and attention.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
PAPI — DOXIE/CHIHUAHUA
Age: 5 years
Story: This energetic boy loves long walks, car rides, and (his favorite) playing ball. He wants to be near his people and has been OK with a house cat.
Fee: Free, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily