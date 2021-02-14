Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Mum-Z is a real lover, craves attention and even asks for it (she has the cutest meow). She’s a social gal, welcomes cuddles and loves being petted. Mum-Z likes chasing after laser lights, enjoys afternoon naps and will watch the birds from the window sill.

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Maizie is a professional biscuit maker seeking a co-worker to loaf on periodically throughout the day. She accepts pets and laying on your lap gladly as payment. She tends to invade personal space to get on said lap, but is so sweet and truly just loves laying on you and purring away all day. Hanging out in a window sill is her second favorite activity. She does fine with calm canine companions, but is not a fan of other cats. She prefers to be the sole feline queen.