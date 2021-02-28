Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Miss Priss and Danny from Paws Patrol; Papi and Panther from the Animal League of Green Valley; Wicked, Santa Cruz and Bosti from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
JUANITO
ID No.: A727895
Age: 3 years
Story: Juanito will steal your heart. This sweet male is a nice walker and enjoys his time outdoors with his volunteer friends. This cutie with the most spectacular ears will lean into you for pets and when you leash him up for walks, he becomes so happy and wiggly. Juanito is treat-motivated and is always ready to show off how well he can sit.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
JAZZY
ID No.: A731852
Age: 3 years
Story: Jazzy is a friendly and social female who has never met a person she didn’t love. Jazzy walks nicely on a leash and really enjoys her daily walks in the park. In PACC play group, Jazzy was social and tolerant of other dogs and had a blast making new friends. She loves treats and affection and is ready to shower you with all of her love.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MAC
ID No.: A728504
Age: 11 years
Story: Mac is the handsomest pup around! He’s sweet, gentle and so grateful for the care and attention he receives from all his friends at PACC. He’s a lovely companion to walk with, calm and takes in all the sights and sounds at the park. Mac greets everyone he knows with a happy tail, takes treats gently, enjoys being petted and will happily lie by your side.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
APACHE
ID No.: A697598
Age: 2 years
Story: Apache has a happy, bubbly personality and loves his people friends. He’s housetrained, crate-trained, sits well — in fact, he sits when he waits for food, to be leashed up, and upon command. Apache is very affectionate. He loves to snuggle and cuddle and will lean into you and fall directly into your lap. Apache is so fun and loves to play with his toys and has perfected playing fetch.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PEACHES
ID No.: A729710
Age: 4 years
Story: Peaches is one of the friendliest, sweetest and goofiest dogs at PACC. She loves belly rubs and back scratches and wants nothing more than attention and affection from everyone. She’s a leaner and will nudge you for pets. Peaches is a play group rock star and shares her kennel politely with another pup. She is an absolute gem.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TAMALE — DSH
ID No.: A717245
Age: 4 years
Story: Tamale is quite the character. He’s a little bit sweet and a little bit independent. He loves a good lap, a good cuddle and a big bowl of food. This guy loves to have the sun shining on him; he says it is so nice and toasty. He enjoys hanging out high on a cat perch, will listen intently if you read him a bedtime story and loves to roll around on his back.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MILLY — SHEPHERD MIX
Age: 2 years
Spayed & Current Vaccinations
Story: Milly was thrown from a moving car when she was a puppy and suffered significant injuries and her back legs had to be amputated. Today, Milly easily tools around on wheels strapped to her hips. She wears a diaper and needs a human companion who is home most of the day and evening to care for her. She gets along well with dogs, cats and children and loves going for walks, wearing tutus, being talked to and receiving belly rubs. She also understands Spanish and English commands. Learn more about Milly at tucne.ws/1gx3.
Fee: $150 and includes her stroller, wheels, clothes, harnesses, and pee pads. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Contact: Moon & Stars Animal Rescue 520-314-1707, moonandstarsanimalrescue@gmail.com, moonandstarsanimalrescue.org
Meet: Call to make an appointment.
MINOU and SQUEAK — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Story: Minou and Squeak are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Minou loves to purr and is a vocal cat. She is loving and playful with her bonded companion, Squeak. Even though Minou and Squeak are affectionate toward each other, both are learning to trust humans again. Minou is skittish and needs a safe place with Squeak. They will both need time and patience in a quiet home together. They love to cuddle and groom each other. In the right home and enough time, these two sweet and loving kittens will blossom. If you have a quiet home and would like to show these two kittens that humans are good, then call Paws Patrol and meet these two beauties. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee:$65 for bonded pair. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
CREED
Age: 5 years
Story: Creed is a good companion to his people and is gentle and tolerant around children. He knows “sit” and loves playing with toys. He is crate-trained, good on a leash and asks to go out. He is a high jumper, so if you have a secure enclosure that he can’t climb over, give TALGV a call to meet Creed.
Fee: $85, includes neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
LATTE
Age: 13 years
Story: Latte loves being brushed and sitting next to you. She has Vet Care Support for Life that includes her daily diabetes medication. Her big purr will let you know she’s having a good day.
Fee: $45, includes Vet Care Support for Life, spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
ROCKY
ID No.: 849276
Age: 4 years
Story: Rocky is playful, smart and a little bit goofy. He loves playing with toys. Rocky needs an active family with lots of room for him to stretch his legs. He would do best in a home that gives him a job to do.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
CEESA
ID No.: 901788
Age: 8 years
Story: Ceesa is a gentle love bug. She loves to cuddle and be pet and will let you know she wants attention with a soft little meow. Ceesa needs a family who will give her beautiful long coat the attention and love it deserves.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus