Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Milly was thrown from a moving car when she was a puppy and suffered significant injuries and her back legs had to be amputated. Today, Milly easily tools around on wheels strapped to her hips. She wears a diaper and needs a human companion who is home most of the day and evening to care for her. She gets along well with dogs, cats and children and loves going for walks, wearing tutus, being talked to and receiving belly rubs. She also understands Spanish and English commands. Learn more about Milly at tucne.ws/1gx3.

Story: Minou and Squeak are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Minou loves to purr and is a vocal cat. She is loving and playful with her bonded companion, Squeak. Even though Minou and Squeak are affectionate toward each other, both are learning to trust humans again. Minou is skittish and needs a safe place with Squeak. They will both need time and patience in a quiet home together. They love to cuddle and groom each other. In the right home and enough time, these two sweet and loving kittens will blossom. If you have a quiet home and would like to show these two kittens that humans are good, then call Paws Patrol and meet these two beauties. Adoption qualifications required.