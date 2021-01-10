Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Moby and Monte are two of a litter of five kitties. These two brothers are a team and need to be together. Monte watches over Moby since he is the quieter one. Moby may be the quiet type, but when he is around Monte, he feels safe and loves to play. In all honesty, Moby makes Monte feel safe too. Both kittens love to tussle and play, and have purrs to share, although they are still on the shy and skittish side. They are lucky that Paws Patrol was able to take the two in during the holiday season. Being on their own in the great big world is scary, especially for kittens. With time, that will subside with the right cat-savvy and patient humans. They need a home that can show them love and kindness. Adoption qualifications required.