Adoptable pets in Tucson

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CHESTNUT
ID No.: A725652
Age: 9 years
Story: Chestnut adores people. He’s a big fella,but so gentle and affectionate, leaning in for pets and rubs and taking snacks politely. Chestnut is easy to leash, a loose leash walker and kennel broken. If you’re looking for a calm, mellow friend to pass the days with quietly, Chestnut would be so appreciative.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GRISWOLD
ID No.: A726468
Age: 2 years
Story: Griswold is a sweet male with a loving disposition. He leashes up easily and enjoys going for walks. Volunteers have noted that they enjoy sitting next to Griswold because he seeks affection and enjoys snuggling. He thinks string cheese is tasty and when he’s really happy to see you, he’ll get a quick little burst of happy zoomies.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DYLAN
ID No.: A726565
Age: 4 years
Story: Dylan loves spending time with the volunteers. He knows to have all four on the floor when leashing up, he walks calmly, is kennel broken, and he loves smelling all the wonderful outdoor smells. If you stop walking, Dylan offers a nice “sit,” he takes treats with a soft mouth, and he likes showing off how well he can shake.
Fee: Dylan has a $0 adoption fee.
NAVIDAD
ID No.: A726450
Age: 2 years
Story: Navidad is a sweet little female who is really starting to blossom since arriving at PACC. She’s venturing out further on her walks and she shows her appreciation to the volunteers with her loving personality. Navidad says the way to her heart is with yummy chicken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TACKLEBERRY
ID No.: A721694
Age: 2 years
Story: Tackleberry is a real sweetheart. He’s friendly, a great loose leash walker, easy to handle and takes treats gently. What a happy dog. Tackleberry exits his kennel smiling, with his tail wagging and ready for fun. He loves hanging out in the kiddie pool and spending time goofing around in the play yard.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MARINA — DSH
ID No.: A717630
Age: 10 years
Story: Marina welcomes chin, head and chest scratches. She’ll even talk to you and stick her tongue out at you — not because she’s naughty, but because she has no teeth. She enjoys lying by the window in the sunshine, watching the birds, smelling the fresh air and chasing that red laser dot.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
FIONA
Age: 9 months
Story: Fiona came to SACR as a tiny sick little baby and has blossomed into an amazing cat. She is curious and loves exploring. She also loves to play with toys of all kinds and will make you laugh daily. She has the sweetest little meow and purrs. Fiona has feline herpesvirus, which is why her eyes look funny. But she can see. She basically has a constant sneeze that is managed with a lysine gel (that she loves to take) and eye medications if needed. She can coexist with fully vaccinated cats and dogs. Species other than cats cannot get feline herpesvirus. Please contact us with any questions.
Fee: $110. She is spayed, current on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. She tested negative for FIV/FeLV. She will also be sent home with her occasional eye medication and a prescription for more.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue at adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643
MOBY and MONTE — ORANGE RED TABBIES
Age: 4 months
Story: Moby and Monte are two of a litter of five kitties. These two brothers are a team and need to be together. Monte watches over Moby since he is the quieter one. Moby may be the quiet type, but when he is around Monte, he feels safe and loves to play. In all honesty, Moby makes Monte feel safe too. Both kittens love to tussle and play, and have purrs to share, although they are still on the shy and skittish side. They are lucky that Paws Patrol was able to take the two in during the holiday season. Being on their own in the great big world is scary, especially for kittens. With time, that will subside with the right cat-savvy and patient humans. They need a home that can show them love and kindness. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $65 for Moby and Monte. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40, two kittens adopted together is $65 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
VISTA — GREY AND BLUE TABBY
Age: 1 year
Story: Vista’s story is one of transformation. When she arrived at Paws Patrol, she was not in good condition. In fact, had she not been brought to us at the time, she most likely would not have survived much longer. But, with extensive veterinary care and the dedication and love of volunteers, Vista has made wonderful progress. She will be ready for a forever home soon. She is also special in that she communicates with a chirp. She learned how to chirp when she was sick and could not meow. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Vista. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40, two kittens adopted together is $65 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
MATTHEW
Age: 1 year
Story: Matthew is a young, happy, friendly, bouncy 50-pound shepherd mix. He gets super-excited when it’s time to walk and continues to improve his leash walking skills. He needs someone who will encourage him and expand his training.
Fee: $85, includes neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
CLYDE
Age: 2 years
Story: Clyde’s mom had to leave him behind when she moved to help a sick family member. He is a super sweet, 12-pound guy who’s lived with older kids, so he’s used to lots of action, affection and attention.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
LADY BEA
ID No.: 899745
Age: 2 years
Story: Lady Bea is sweet and sociable and would make an excellent family dog. She needs a home where she can be active and kept busy.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
FELIX
ID No.: 898514
Age: 1 year
Story: Felix is a quiet wallflower but extra snuggly and sweet with people he’s comfortable with. He needs a quiet home without a lot going on, so that there’s always a peaceful place to rest.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
SISTER — DSH TORTOISESHELL
Age: 7 years
Story: Sister needed to return to the shelter when the only home she had ever known went into foreclosure. She is a very quiet, sweet girl. She does like attention and would probably be more affectionate when she isn’t among a crowd of cats. She gets along with other cats and has lived with dogs; but would probably prefer a quieter home where she can get lots of love and attention. To adopt, please complete our on-line application found at pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
FELICITY — DSH TORTOISESHELL
Age: 6 years
Story: Felicity didn’t have the best start in life. She was found roaming outdoors while pregnant. A good Samaritan brought her to the shelter. Once in her foster home, her very sweet nature showed through. She gave birth to four adorable kittens and was a great mama. Her kittens have been adopted, but Felicity is still looking for people to love. She is a super sweet, playful girl who would be a fabulous addition to any home. To adopt please complete our on-line application found @pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and age appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats
AMERICANO —DSH BLUE AND WHITE TUXEDO
Age: 9 years
Story: Americano was found wandering the streets, and a good human found her and brought her to us. Knowing we would work hard to find her a loving home, they knew she would be safe. She’s still trying to settle into the shelter, as she’s still new; and she’s not always the first kitty to greet visitors — at least not yet. We think her initial shyness will pass when she’s home with her own people. She gets along with other cats quite well, although she prefers quieter companions. We don’t know how she feels about dogs. She would be an excellent companion in a quieter home, especially if you have sunny spots, and like to snuggle.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.