Adoptable pets in Tucson

Fee: $40 for Tahoe, $65 for her and Tin Tin. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

TIN TIN — TUXEDO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR

Age: 3 months

Story: Tin Tin has a cool white bone shape on her back. She is an adorable tuxedo kitten sure to steal your heart. Like Tahoe, she does everything a kitten should do. She likes to purr and snuggle in a nice warm place, but especially laps — those are her favorite. Her sister and best friend is Tahoe. They are great playmates and can keep each other entertained for hours. Plus, they are 3 months old and would like to stay together if possible but could be happy with just you, too.

BELLA D and JIMMY

Ages: 16 and 15 years.