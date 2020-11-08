Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Micah from Pawsitively Cats, Rudy, Jackelman, and Buddy from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
KATOS
ID No.: A616364
Age: 3 years
Story: Katos is a friendly and sweet young pup. This good-looking fella is currently in foster care and has been an A+ guest! He’s crate-trained, thinks toys are the best, is easy to handle and walks nicely. Katos loves every person he meets, is treat-motivated and will sit nicely and soak up all the affection you’re willing to share. Please contact PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet Katos.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GYPSY
ID No.: A718039
Age: 3 years
Story: Gypsy is a sweet and social female who enjoys her walks. She’s easy to leash, walks nicely and will sit pretty for her treats. In her previous home, Gypsy was housebroken, crate-trained, and lived with cats and small dogs. In play group, she mostly kept to herself but got around to playing a little bit and was tolerant and appropriate with the other pups.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ROXIE and BLONDIE
ID No.: A718000 and A718001
Ages: 4 years
Story: Roxie and Blondie are the best of friends. Roxie is the more outgoing of the two, but both are sweet, friendly, smart, affectionate, and housebroken. They like playing catch, riding in cars, going for walks, and snacking on string cheese and chicken. At the end of the day, you’ll find these two females all snuggled up together.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MONTEREY — DSH
ID No.: A717635
Age: 10 years
Story: Monterey is the sweetest female with the loudest, most wonderful purr. The love in this sweet girl is heartwarming. She loves to be loved. Monterey is a motherly kitty, always loving on her sisters in foster care. She’s easygoing, likes napping near a window, and will soak up all the affection you’re willing to give her. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet Monterey.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DOLPHIN — DMH
ID No.: A691373
Age: 1 year
Story: Dolphin is a handsome fella who will reach his paw out of his kennel saying, “Visit me, visit me.” He really enjoys being petted, likes crinkle toys and we bet he would love to lie in a windowsill so he can watch all the little critters outside.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CATRINA — DMH
ID No.: A718520
Age: 2 years
Story: Catrina is a gorgeous female who loves being petted. She’s a little shy at first but warms up quickly when she realizes you’re there to give her some love. She thinks tasty treats are the best and says she would enjoy a home where she could catch an afternoon sun puddle for napping.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
TAHOE — TUXEDO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 3 months
Story: Tahoe is a wonderful and playful kitten. She is an energetic girl who loves to play and explore with her bestie and sister, Tin Tin. Their foster family has done a fabulous job caring for the two sisters, but now it is time for these kittens to find a permanent home with loving humans. Tahoe and Tin Tin would be great if adopted together, but if you will love and play with Tahoe, she could part with Tin Tin. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Tahoe, $65 for her and Tin Tin. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
TIN TIN — TUXEDO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 3 months
Story: Tin Tin has a cool white bone shape on her back. She is an adorable tuxedo kitten sure to steal your heart. Like Tahoe, she does everything a kitten should do. She likes to purr and snuggle in a nice warm place, but especially laps — those are her favorite. Her sister and best friend is Tahoe. They are great playmates and can keep each other entertained for hours. Plus, they are 3 months old and would like to stay together if possible but could be happy with just you, too.
Fee: $40 for Tahoe, $65 for her and Tin Tin. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
BELLA D and JIMMY
Ages: 16 and 15 years.
Story: Bella (a petite schipperke) will probably greet you at the door while Jimmy (Lhasa apso) is a bit less outgoing. At their ages they don’t need much: some food, a bit of care and lots of love. They both come with vet care support for life, and they’d be at their best staying together.
Fee: $85 (for both), includes spay/neuter, shots, and microchips.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
COTTONBALL — FLAME POINT SIAMESE MIX
Age: 8 years
Story: Cotton’s mom has moved in with relatives to help with her care, so her cats are looking for new homes. Cotton loves head and body rubs and will get into your lap when he’s ready.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
GABBY
ID No.: 896627
Age: 2 years
Story: Gabby is a chatterbox who will talk your ear off. She’s outgoing and affectionate and likes to give kisses. Gabby needs a family where there is always someone around to pay attention to her.
Fee: Free/waived
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
JARHEAD
ID No.: 896126
Age: 1 year
Story: Jarhead is a big, adorable puppy who has no concept of how big he is. He’s a lap dog with a ton of energy and is extremely affectionate. Jarhead needs a family with no other pets and plenty of time to give him the love, attention and training he deserves.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
EVA — DSH TORBIE and UNA — DSH SNOWSHOE SIAMESE MIX
Age — 1½ years (Eva), 5 months (Una)
Story: Eva and her six tiny kittens were rescued from a trailer park by one of our volunteers. Poor Eva was covered in cactus needles and had an abscess on her jaw. The kittens were also covered in cactus needles, fleas and some of them had upper respiratory infections. They are all better now.
After receiving vet care, five of the kittens have been adopted. Eva and her kitten Una are now awaiting their forever home — hopefully together. Eva is reserved, but sweet and playful; Una is curious, playful and sweet. To adopt one or both, please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for both (includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.)
VIKING —DMH GREY AND WHITE BICOLOR
Age: 1 year
Story: Viking came to us from PACC when she needed a new venue to explore and new hearts to conquer. She’s a little shy at first but warms up quickly when you’re patient and loves to have her forehead scratched. We can imagine she would be a great seagoing captain but would probably prefer to snooze in the sunshine while humans did all the work.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
