Adoptable pets in Tucson

RUGSBY
ID No.: A715970
Age: 2 years
Story: Rugsby has won the hearts of the volunteers and staffers because of his happy, fun loving personality. He’s a wonderful walking partner, is easy to leash and he loves to explore all the sights and smells. Rugsby engages well and is responsive to verbal cues. He’s an affectionate pup who likes to be close to you, he gives the best kisses and he enjoys playing with toys.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SHEA
ID No.: A724129
Age: 2 years
Story: Shea is a sweet and gentle young lady who is very people-oriented. She loves to play fetch, was reportedly housebroken in her former home and enjoyed sleeping on the couch or a nice soft dog bed. Volunteers say that she’s very trusting. She’s a nice gentle walker; she leans into you for comfort and loves to be petted. When meeting other dogs in PACC playgroup, Shea mostly kept to herself, but was tolerant of the other dogs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ZULTAN
ID No.: A554921
Age: 5 years
Story: Zultan is a gentle guy with a sweet temperament. He’s always grateful to spend time with volunteers, strolling around the park, soaking up the sun and all the love. Zultan is tall and lean and easy to walk. He loves treats and will sit nicely for one.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
WEDDO
ID No.: A720021
Age: 5 years
Story: Weddo is a handsome guy with one beautiful blue eye and one soft brown eye. He’s hearing impaired, but has quickly learned sit using a training hand signal. Weddo takes treats with a very soft mouth, leashes up easily and walks nicely on a leash.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SADDLES
ID No.: A721096
Age: 3 years
Story: Saddles is a sweet, social guy and a champ at playing fetch. Take him to the play yard and he’ll fetch a tennis ball and then he’ll sit and drop it for you after retrieving. He’ll sit pretty to be leashed for his walks, he enjoys spending time with all the volunteers and solicits attention. Saddles is very treat motivated and is ready to learn new tricks, and he loves finding a little patch of grass so he can roll around.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SOLOMON
ID No.: A725803
Age: 2 years
Story: Solomon is a majestic floof who exudes confidence and strength while still being social and affectionate. He will make you feel like you’re the most important person in the world and keep you warm on chilly nights.
Fee: $30 adoption fee.
CHALUPA
Age: 7 months
Story: Chalupa is best described as quirky and a bit of a wallflower, but that just means she’s interesting and charming. She loves to hang near her humans as well as watch out the windows taking it all in. She can be a bit shy and the way to her heart is food and she will love you forever. Chalupa needs a patient person or family that can accept her quirks. She does well with calm dogs and cats. She would prefer a home without rambunctious kids or dogs.
Fee: $110 includes her spay, current on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped/lifetime registration, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643
BENNY TOO — GREY SILVER TABBY
Age: 7 months
Story: Benny Too is a handsome kitten with bright eyes. He needs to find a home of his own after being rescued. Benny Too is shy and sometimes scared. He is looking for a home that may start out fostering him first so he can adjust to a home environment. He may take a little time but is worth the effort. Benny Too will do well in a quiet, calm place, with no dogs or small children. Most of all, Benny really needs to be loved and feel safe and have a place to call home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
WALLY — GREY DOMESTIC LONGHAIR
Age: 14 years
Story: Wally is a beautiful senior kitty. She loves to have her long hair groomed. This lady has had a rough go. She was adopted by a wonderful family when she was a kitten. Over the course of her 14 years, she has seen a lot of loss and heartache. First it started with a loss of a friendly K9 companion, then her human died last year and recently her human mom. She was in a home with five other cats, all who have been adopted since the loss of their mom. Wally feels lost, shy and all alone. She is in good health and needs a forever home that has patience and understanding of her circumstances. Once you have earned Wally’s trust, she will purr and love you forever. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
KELSY
Age: 2 years
Story: Kelsy enjoys car rides, will sit on command and is house trained. He likes to play with other big dogs and playing with his toys in a pool. He likes long walks but is a strong boy who needs someone who can handle him. Give TALGV a call to meet this mellow, affectionate and fun-loving guy.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
CRABCAKE
Age: 11 years
Story: Her former mom reported that Crabcake loves catnip, sitting in windows and watching birds, hunkering down in laps and is sweet-natured when she gets to know you. She will be best as an only pet.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
JARHEAD
ID No.: 896126
Age: 1 year
Story: Jarhead is a big, adorable puppy who has no concept of how big he is. He’s a lap dog with a ton of energy and is extremely affectionate. Jarhead needs a family with no other pets and plenty of time to give him the love, attention and training he deserves.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
CASSIDIE
ID No.: 894270
Age: 8 years
Story: Cassidie is a mellow wallflower who is incredibly sweet with people once he gets to know them. Cassidie needs a low-energy home with lots of comfy spots to rest.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
HANSEL and GRETEL — DSH SILVER TABBIES
Age: 3½ years
Story: Gretel is an energetic, silly, sweet lovebug. She has an exercise wheel at the shelter that she loves to run on, then hop off and flop over at your feet for a belly rub. Gretel is l eukemia positive. Hansel is more laid back than his sister. He is sweet and very lovable. He likes to lay in warm sunny spots and be petted; he is playful too, but doesn’t share his sisters joy for running on the wheel. Hansel has tested negative for leukemia, but has been with his sister most of his life. Hansel and Gretel can be adopted together or either would be happy as an only cat. To adopt please complete our online location @ pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $99 for one or $149 for both.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
