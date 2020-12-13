Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Benny Too is a handsome kitten with bright eyes. He needs to find a home of his own after being rescued. Benny Too is shy and sometimes scared. He is looking for a home that may start out fostering him first so he can adjust to a home environment. He may take a little time but is worth the effort. Benny Too will do well in a quiet, calm place, with no dogs or small children. Most of all, Benny really needs to be loved and feel safe and have a place to call home. Adoption qualifications required.

Story: Wally is a beautiful senior kitty. She loves to have her long hair groomed. This lady has had a rough go. She was adopted by a wonderful family when she was a kitten. Over the course of her 14 years, she has seen a lot of loss and heartache. First it started with a loss of a friendly K9 companion, then her human died last year and recently her human mom. She was in a home with five other cats, all who have been adopted since the loss of their mom. Wally feels lost, shy and all alone. She is in good health and needs a forever home that has patience and understanding of her circumstances. Once you have earned Wally’s trust, she will purr and love you forever. Adoption qualifications required.