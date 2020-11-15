Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Maggie was rescued from the street, so she’d very much appreciate a home where food and water are provided without begging for it. Maggie would love a safe and quiet home with you.

Story: Bixby and his five siblings were rescued after their mother was found deceased in an alley. They were all in rough shape; we think their mom had been gone a few days. The kittens were bottle fed and received all the TLC they needed from their foster parents. Bixby has always been the biggest kitten; he is very sweet and snuggly and still loves to suckle on his foster dad’s shirt. He is an energetic, playful boy too. Bixby, his sister and brother are all awaiting their forever homes. To adopt please complete our on-line application found at pawsitivelycats.org