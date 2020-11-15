Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Gomer, Tahoe and Tin Tin from Paws Patrol; and Catrina, Gypsy, Gracie, Bali, Michael Phelps, Chomoko, Chona and Arizona aka Mr. Buttons from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BEAR
ID No.: A711675
Age: 3 years
Story: Bear is a super fun guy who can self-entertain for hours. Give this guy a ball and then sit back and watch him go! Oh, and you’ll be thoroughly impressed with his amazing fetch skills. Bear is a sweet and playful pup, he was housebroken in his previous home and slept in his own crate. Be sure to make an appointment to meet Bear; he knows some basic commands and he’s anxious to show you how well he can sit.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster.
RATATOUILLE
ID No.: A709898
Age: 2 years
Story: Ratatouille loves to play. He retrieves tennis balls and will drop them for you. When it’s time to go for a walk, he’ll sit to be leashed. When he goes for a car ride, he remains seated like a good passenger. If you decide to go through the drive-thru for a burger, he’ll take it with a soft mouth. If you just want to relax with Ratti, he’ll lay down next to you and give you kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster
CHAVELO
ID No.: A715559
Age: 5 years
Story: Chavelo loves people so much, especially if they give him lots of scratches. He’s an affectionate pup who will lean into you when he’s getting loved on, he’s easy to handle and a nice walking companion. Chavelo was friendly when meeting other dogs in a PACC playgroup and listened well to corrections from the handlers in the yard. He’s looking for a foster (or forever) home where he can recover from a tail amputation. All the medical is covered by PACC, you provide the love. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to foster Chavelo.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster.
HOCUS and POCUS
ID No’s.: A718795 and A718794
Ages: 4 years
Story: Hocus and Pocus are a lovely bonded pair. They’re total lovebugs and want nothing but affection and to snuggle up together. Hocus and Pocus are described as well-behaved, tolerant, social, gentle, playful, friendly and good natured. These sweet ladies did well meeting other dogs in a PACC playgroup, they walk wonderfully on a leash, and will make excellent companions.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster.
BIXBY — DSH
ID No.: A720962
Age: 4 years
Story: Bixby is always finding just the right comfy spot in which to get the best sleep. This cutie is friendly, always welcomes any attention you’re willing to give and he’s quick to rub up on you, making it impossible to resist giving him pets. Bixby says crinkle toys are fun, but he’s requesting catnip-filled toys too. After some fun, he’ll find a nice sunny spot for an afternoon siesta.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster.
TIGGER — DSH
ID No.: A716125
Age: 12 years
Story: Tigger is a sweet senior looking for a foster or forever home. He’s the kind of guy who will thank you daily with all the loving and sweet purrs. Tigger previously lived with other cats and dogs and was always the best big brother around. If you’re interested in fostering Tigger, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
TONKA — GRAY/BLUE KITTEN
Age: 3 months
Story: Tonka is very playful. He is very brave and loves to explore everything. His foster mom says Tonka is very sweet and never cries. He likes to play fetch. If you toss his toy, he will find it and return it to you to be thrown again. Tonka is also a good listener. He understands the word no. Tonka would do great in any home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Tonka. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
TOODLES
Age: 3 months
Story: Toodles is a beautiful tuxedo kitten. She is very playful, independent and smart with a sweet personality. Like her friend Tonka, she never cries and understands the word “no.” Toodles likes to nibble when she plays and show off her claws, but she is always gentle according to her foster mom. Toodles is a darling kitten ready to steal your heart. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Toodles. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BIG RED
ID No.: 897453
Age: 1 year
Story: Big Red is energetic, playful and always the life of the party. Big Red needs a home with playful people and pets that are just as energetic as he is. He would love to go home somewhere with a nice big fenced yard.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
ASPEN
ID No.: 897858
Age: 3 years
Story: Aspen is a sweet and friendly boy who loves meeting new people. He enjoys being petted and is very sociable. Aspen needs someone to love, this cat has so much love to give and would thrive in almost any home.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
THELMA
Age: 1½ years
Story: Thelma is distinguished with one blue eye and one brown eye which, according to Native American lore, can mean she is a natural protector. She gets along with people of all sizes and likes other dogs. Her favorite activity is to run and play so if your home needs some new energy, please come and meet Thelma.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
MAGGIE — CALICO MANX
Age: 2 years.
Story: Maggie was rescued from the street, so she’d very much appreciate a home where food and water are provided without begging for it. Maggie would love a safe and quiet home with you.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: by appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
BIXBY — DSH BLACK
Age: 7 months
Story: Bixby and his five siblings were rescued after their mother was found deceased in an alley. They were all in rough shape; we think their mom had been gone a few days. The kittens were bottle fed and received all the TLC they needed from their foster parents. Bixby has always been the biggest kitten; he is very sweet and snuggly and still loves to suckle on his foster dad’s shirt. He is an energetic, playful boy too. Bixby, his sister and brother are all awaiting their forever homes. To adopt please complete our on-line application found at pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two (includes neuter, microchip and age appropriate shots)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
SISTER — DSH TORTOISESHELL
Age: 7 years
Story: Sister needed to return to the shelter when the only home she had ever known went into foreclosure. She is a very sweet, but quiet girl. She does like attention and will probably be more affectionate when she isn’t among a crowd of cats. She gets along with other cats and has lived with dogs; but would probably prefer a quieter home where she can get lots of love and attention. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99 (includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!