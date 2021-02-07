Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Taron is pretty independent, but loves to be loved on. He enjoys attention and especially being scratched on his chin. Taron just needs a loving home. He’s an easygoing cat who would likely fit in with almost any family.

Story: Gabriel is a super sweet guy. He is very affectionate and loves to be near his people. Gabriel has lived in three homes, but through no fault of his own he has had to return to the shelter when death, divorce and allergies left him homeless time and again. In the shelter he would prefer to be in a quiet place away from the other cats, often choosing to lay on our director’s desk and nap the day away. He will be a great companion and will do best as an only pet. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org