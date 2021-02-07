Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Sister and Felicity were adopted together from Pawsitively Cats; Rugsby, Bosti, Potpie, Apollo and Katmandu from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
MIDNIGHT
ID No.: A627302
Age: 4 years
Story: Midnight is definitely one-of-a-kind, soul-dog material. He’s a playful, happy, affectionate, social, active, adventuresome, brilliant pup. He’s always ready to show off his good manners, like hanging out patiently in his crate. Midnight is house trained, loves snuggles and enjoys rolling around in the grass. This handsome guy thinks going for walks is great, finds chicken tasty and is always ready to splash around in the kiddie pool.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BUTCH
ID No.: A611295
Age: 4 years
Story: Butch is an extra-lovable boy who loves putting his head on your lap and will accept all of the love you can spare. Volunteers describe him as a sweet, young guy with soulful eyes. He came to PACC as a stray in need of medical attention and is healing beautifully. Butch is friendly with everyone he meets and is always happy and very easygoing. Butch is available for foster or adoption. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to foster Butch.
Fee: Butch has a $0 adoption fee.
BOI
ID No.: A602638
Age: 4 years
Story: Boi is a very handsome guy who is playful, easygoing and friendly. He likes to be close, solicits affection, likes being petted and gives the best kisses. Boi walks nicely on a leash and enjoys taking in the sights and sounds along the way. He’s housebroken, crate-trained and used to live with cats. In play group, Boi was a social guy and engaged in some light play with the other pups.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
THEO
ID No.: A715586
Age: 2 years
Story: Theo is a lovely dog who enjoys physical attention, sits easily and takes treats gently. He loves going for walks, takes great selfies, he’s super sweet and so very handsome! Theo loves showing off how well he can sit and shake. He’s housebroken and is an expert cuddle buddy.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ICARUS
ID No.: A723161
Age: 9 years
Story: Icarus is a very happy-go-lucky, gentle pupper. He knows sit, shake and down and likes rolling around on his back. In play group, Icarus greeted other dogs with a waggy tail and had a blast playing in the water. He’s a wonderful gentleman who enjoys chest and back rubs and thinks he’s a lap dog.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HEIDI — DSH
ID No.: A721805
Age: 12 years
Story: Heidi snuggles up to watch movies, darts around the house when in a frisky mood and loves sitting in sunny windows. She’s an outgoing girl who would love to explore the spaces you will let her check out. She’s energetic, agile, loves to play and her favorite nap spot is on a heating pad. Heidi is currently in foster care, but is excited to meet you! Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to schedule a time to meet her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
PANTHER
Age: 2½ years
Story: Panther walks well on leash and enjoys car rides. She is curious but not reactive to other dogs and people. She asks to go out, knows a few commands and is an affectionate love bug.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
FREEDOM and PEACE
Age: 9 months
Story: Freedom and Peace are siblings that have always been together. Peace is a bit shyer than her brother but when the fun starts, she is ready to join in. If your lap and heart are big enough for two kitties, give TALGV a call to meet Freedom and Peace.
Fee: $45 for both, includes neuter/spay, shots, and microchips.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
HOLLIS — BROWN TABBY
Age: 4 months
Story: Sleek, soft and oh, so lovable. That is what you get with Hollis. A kind soul rescued him and many other kittens from the scary and cold Arizona desert. They brought the kittens to Paws Patrol, where all of them received the proper and necessary veterinary care. Hollis’ foster human has taken excellent care of him and now it is time for this kitten to have a forever family and home. Hollis loves to play, cuddle and purr. If you can take on an active and curious kitten and have the time for this handsome fella, you can apply to adopt him through Paws Patrol. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Hollis. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
FINNEGAN
Age: 6 months
Story: Finnegan is a loving black kitten. Finnegan (and his sister who has found a home) were dumped outside a house, hoping someone would take care of them, instead of taking these precious kittens directly to a shelter. Thankfully, the caring people who lived there brought the kitten duo to Paws Patrol, where they were spoiled and loved right away. Finnegan has an outgoing personality and is very loving. You should see him jump and scurry sideways! His beautiful coat will require grooming, so having his brush ready will be handy. Finnegan does not mind other kitties, and should be OK with dogs, but no small children please. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Finnegan. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
TARON
ID No.: 897252
Age: 1½ years
Story: Taron is pretty independent, but loves to be loved on. He enjoys attention and especially being scratched on his chin. Taron just needs a loving home. He’s an easygoing cat who would likely fit in with almost any family.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
KING
ID No.: 894381
Age: 7 years
Story: King is a big beautiful boy who loves belly scratches and going for long walks. King needs a family with room in its heart and its home for this wonderful, loving guy.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
GABRIEL — DSH BLACK
Age: 7 years
Story: Gabriel is a super sweet guy. He is very affectionate and loves to be near his people. Gabriel has lived in three homes, but through no fault of his own he has had to return to the shelter when death, divorce and allergies left him homeless time and again. In the shelter he would prefer to be in a quiet place away from the other cats, often choosing to lay on our director’s desk and nap the day away. He will be a great companion and will do best as an only pet. To adopt please complete our online application found at pawsitivelycats.org
Contact: Pawsitively Cats: savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
Fee: $99, includes alter, microchip and age-appropriate shots
FRANKEN — DSH BLACK
Age: 10 years
Story: Franken is currently living in our admin office. While he lives well enough with other cats, he prefers to be the only kitty. He’s affectionate, sweet and loves to lay on your lap, desk, keyboard or wherever he can lay down, while being near his people. He does have FeLV, but is healthy, and we would be more than happy to discuss this with potential adopters. Fill our an adoption application at: https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG
Fees: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday