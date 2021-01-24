Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Eli from Paws Patrol; Matthew and Ernie from The Animal League of Green Valley; Rayson, Rocko and Tamale from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only.
Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BOSTI
ID No.: A704537
Age: 2 years
Story: Bosti thinks he’s a lap dog. Since he doesn’t quite fit in your lap, he’ll settle for lying by your side with his head in your lap. This guy is an absolute love bug. He enjoys going to the toy box and picking out just the right toy and he loves chasing a ball around the patio. He walks well on a leash, is well behaved in the car, and is a wonderful hiking/walking companion. Bosti is currently in foster care, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ACORN
ID No.: A710564
Age: 3 years
Story: Acorn’s favorite thing to do is cuddle and give kisses. She especially appreciates kisses between her ears and she will happily return the favor. Acorn loves to show off her goofy dance moves and at the end of the day she’ll gladly focus her energy toward some intellectual exercise. This girl is a big lap dog who knows basic commands, is potty trained and crate trained.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ZEUS
ID No.: A726282
Age: 3 years
Story: Zeus is a fun and friendly guy. He loves to carry the soccer ball around or play tug while enjoying his free time in the play yard. He’s always ready for his walks around the park and he’ll meet you excitedly at the kennel door — but he’s learning to keep all four on the floor to be leashed up. Zeus is kennel broken, is a fan of scritches and welcomes all the tasty treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ROSIE
ID No.: A727814
Age: 5 years
Story: Rosie is a gentle, loving girl who is looking for someone to relax the day away with. She’s housebroken, friendly with everyone she meets and she’s shared her kennel nicely with another PACC pup that she met while at the shelter. Rosie is a quiet, shy girl who opens up and is friendly and loving when given just a little time. If you’re not in a position to adopt, but would like to foster her, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PAPA NOEL
ID No.: A725728
Age: 2 years
Story: Papa Noel is a wiggly, and happy dude who is very people-oriented. This handsome guy is easy to leash and is good about having four on the floor. He takes treats with a soft mouth, knows sit and look and is learning to shake and stay. Papa Noel likes to have his ears rubbed and likes to lean in for affection.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DANA POINT — DSH
ID No.: A722393
Age: 8 years
Story: Dana Point is a cautious and shy little girl, but is sure to warm up to you after some time and be the love bug she is today. She gets along with other cats, loves to play with her jingle ball, wants all the belly rubs and she’s always one of the first to greet you when you come in the room. Dana Point is currently in foster care, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to schedule a time to meet her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
STEVIE and POE — BROWN TABBY
Age: 5 months
Story: Stevie and Poe are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Stevie is currently making progress daily with her foster human. Stevie is still not sure yet, but humans might just be OK with enough time and patience. She is a beautiful mackerel tabby with a cute, round face. She really needs her gorgeous sister Poe as she is helping Stevie find her cat mojo. The two kittens love to play with wand toys which makes them both purr like crazy. Stevie is also a fan of her toy spring and fuzzy ball. She will play for ages with her human, but don’t expect her to tolerate other pets just yet, until she is totally convinced that she is safe and loved. Like Stevie, Poe is beginning to realize that humans might not be so bad. Poe is very elegant with her classic tabby coat, four white socks, white-striped nose, and big white locket. She is still shy, but loves to play, especially with wand toys. They really love each other and look forward to spending their lives together in a home with patient humans who will love them and let them learn to love them. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $65 for the bonded pair. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
CHUNK
ID No.: 897282
Age: 6 years
Story: Chunk loves attention and will follow you around until he gets it. He’s a talkative little guy who just wants to love and be loved. Chunk needs a family who can help him continue on his weight loss journey. And he would also love a home where there is always someone around to give him pets.
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
SPIKE
ID No.: 899697
Age: 1½ years
Story: Spike is energetic and full of life. He would love to go on adventures with you and will always be your loyal best friend right by your side. Spike would do best in an active family who can take him on lots of walks or even runs.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
CHICO
Age: 6 years
Story: Chico loves attention. He’d like to crawl into your lap and get tummy or ear scratches. Chico gets along with other dogs but not cats. He is athletic and strong but walks well on leash.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BRAVE
Age: 9 years
Story: Beautiful Brave was released when mom’s new husband had bad allergies. This medium-haired orange tabby girl would love to get together and spend time with you.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
HANSEL and GRETEL — DSH SILVER TABBIES
Age: 3½ years
Gretel is a beautiful silver tabby who is energetic, silly and a sweet lovebug. She has an exercise wheel at the shelter that she loves to run on, then hop off and flop over at your feet for a belly rub. Gretel is leukemia positive.
Hansel is more laid-back than his sister, Gretel. He is sweet and very lovable. He likes to lay in warm, sunny spots and be petted; he is playful too, but doesn’t share his sister’s joy for running on the wheel.
Hansel has tested negative for leukemia, but has been with his sister most of his life. Hansel and Gretel can be adopted together or would be happy as only cats. To adopt please complete our online application at pawsitivelycats.org.
Fee: $99 for one or $149 for both.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.