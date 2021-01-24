Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Stevie and Poe are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Stevie is currently making progress daily with her foster human. Stevie is still not sure yet, but humans might just be OK with enough time and patience. She is a beautiful mackerel tabby with a cute, round face. She really needs her gorgeous sister Poe as she is helping Stevie find her cat mojo. The two kittens love to play with wand toys which makes them both purr like crazy. Stevie is also a fan of her toy spring and fuzzy ball. She will play for ages with her human, but don’t expect her to tolerate other pets just yet, until she is totally convinced that she is safe and loved. Like Stevie, Poe is beginning to realize that humans might not be so bad. Poe is very elegant with her classic tabby coat, four white socks, white-striped nose, and big white locket. She is still shy, but loves to play, especially with wand toys. They really love each other and look forward to spending their lives together in a home with patient humans who will love them and let them learn to love them. Adoption qualifications required.